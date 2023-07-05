Clippers hesitant to include Terance Mann in James Harden deal

Evan Sidery: The Clippers have been reluctant to include Terance Mann and draft capital in any potential trade package to the Sixers for James Harden, per @ZachLowe_NBA (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-lowe-post/id986595124?i=1000619407284). Los Angeles only seems willing to offer players on expiring contracts: Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
League sources say it was a marriage of necessity between Kyrie Irving and the @dallasmavs and how things need to work out with Luka and Kyrie.
Also, how Dame Lillard differs from James Harden and Kyrie in front office eyes.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
For James Harden, that preference, I’m told, remains to return to his hometown of Los Angeles where he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers. For Damian Lillard, I’m told, he continues to be very adamant about only wanting to play for the Miami Heat. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
In both cases, expect to see a process in which the teams continue to survey their options, listen to offers from other teams and track the market, including what they could net in potential three- or four-team deals. This could play out over days but very likely could still take weeks in what is a very fluid process. But while the teams will do everything they can to position themselves as best as they can, the preferences of both James Harden and Damian Lillard hold weight, as no team will want to take on the possibility of adding a disgruntled superstar to their mix. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
Clutch Points: “I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel, James… If I had you last season, we would’ve been a different team.” Patrick Beverley on what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the Sixers (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/HuhWr3TqUA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
Law Murray: On @swidershow, Terance Mann described how his versatile skill set leads to challenges on depth charts going into seasons that he has to overcome. “I expect it. Every year, I go into the season and I’m like ‘I know there’s just gonna be some bullshit in the beginning…'” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 8, 2023
Law Murray: T Mann also described how Clippers season went on @swidershow, from John Wall portion of year to adding Russell Westbrook through playoffs “I think we did figure it out towards the end. Then Paul George got hurt… then we started figuring it out again… then Kawhi went down…” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 8, 2023
One text was all it took. In a group text message chat with former Florida State men’s basketball players, one player suggested meeting in Tallahassee for a reunion during the first week of May for graduation week. The rest is history, as Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes and the Los Angeles Clipper’s Terance Mann were among the 14 players – current and former – who gathered on Friday to play pick-up basketball at the training facility at FSU. -via Tallahassee Democrat / May 6, 2023
