Clippers hesitant to include Terance Mann in James Harden deal

In both cases, expect to see a process in which the teams continue to survey their options, listen to offers from other teams and track the market, including what they could net in potential three- or four-team deals. This could play out over days but very likely could still take weeks in what is a very fluid process. But while the teams will do everything they can to position themselves as best as they can, the preferences of both James Harden and Damian Lillard hold weight, as no team will want to take on the possibility of adding a disgruntled superstar to their mix . -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023