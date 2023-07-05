Doc Rivers sold Patrick Beverley on joining 76ers

Clutch Points: “I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel, James… If I had you last season, we would’ve been a different team.” Patrick Beverley on what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the Sixers (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/HuhWr3TqUA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Patrick Beverley was right. These dudes are going to attack Chet but he isn’t going to back down. A few no calls, obviously frustrating, teams trying to play extremely physical, but he just keeps coming. Bev aced that analysis on Chet’s mentality. – 9:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, his agent Kevin Bradbury with @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Chris Haynes: Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 1, 2023
For James Harden, that preference, I’m told, remains to return to his hometown of Los Angeles where he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers. For Damian Lillard, I’m told, he continues to be very adamant about only wanting to play for the Miami Heat. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
In both cases, expect to see a process in which the teams continue to survey their options, listen to offers from other teams and track the market, including what they could net in potential three- or four-team deals. This could play out over days but very likely could still take weeks in what is a very fluid process. But while the teams will do everything they can to position themselves as best as they can, the preferences of both James Harden and Damian Lillard hold weight, as no team will want to take on the possibility of adding a disgruntled superstar to their mix. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
“If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season… The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high.” @wojespn provides an update on James Harden 🧐 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
