Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent knee surgery, status for summer World Cup unclear

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Bucks GM Jon Horst to @TheAthleticNBA: ‘there has been no decision made on Giannis ‘for Team Greece this summer. Milwaukee superstar had a knee procedure recently theathletic.com/4667899/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Bucks GM Jon Horst to @TheAthleticNBA: ‘there has been no decision made on Giannis ‘for Team Greece this summer. Milwaukee superstar had a knee procedure recently theathletic.com/4667899/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has “clean up” knee surgery, could miss World Cup (the Greeks are in Group C with the United States).
nbcsports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:41 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has “clean up” knee surgery, could miss World Cup (the Greeks are in Group C with the United States).
nbcsports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes cleanup surgery on knee, status for FIBA World Cup uncertain, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes cleanup surgery on knee, status for FIBA World Cup uncertain, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:38 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo already started rehabilitation but time is not on his side #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1525… – 11:59 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo already started rehabilitation but time is not on his side #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1525… – 11:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for FIBA World Cup
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 11:24 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for FIBA World Cup
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 11:24 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for the FIBA World Cup, per @ShamsCharania. – 11:23 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for the FIBA World Cup, per @ShamsCharania. – 11:23 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm. – 11:17 AM
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm. – 11:17 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Except it was virtually impossible to accomplish and I never expected it to happen. Who were they going to get? Giannis? – 10:44 AM
Except it was virtually impossible to accomplish and I never expected it to happen. Who were they going to get? Giannis? – 10:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo considers missing World Cup after he underwent a small procedure 😳 pic.twitter.com/0tl06t3yRt – 8:12 AM
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo considers missing World Cup after he underwent a small procedure 😳 pic.twitter.com/0tl06t3yRt – 8:12 AM
More on this storyline
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grateful to be back in China to thank the fans, and enjoy some dim sum 🥟🥟🥢🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HSCnE1rx1V -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / July 5, 2023
It’s worth noting here that several teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Milwaukee concerning the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as we’ve previously noted. Antetkounmpo is eligible for an extension with Milwaukee this summer. Financially, it makes sense for Antetokounmpo to wait on signing an extension or new contract. I don’t know if the Knicks are one of those teams keeping an eye on the Antetokounmpo situation, but I’d imagine most teams are monitoring it. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo might not make it to The Philippines. As reported by SDNA’s Magic EuroLeague, The Greek Freak is doubtful for the competition. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a leg injury that might prevent him from representing Greece. The Greek outlet notes that Giannis has the desire to play in the World Cup but the pain in his leg might keep him away as the Bucks are not expected to green-light his departure to the international stage unless he’s 100% healthy. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023