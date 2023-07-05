Grant Williams new deal with Mavericks fully guaranteed with no options

Michael Scotto: The Dallas Mavericks are nearing a 4-year, $53 million sign-and-trade deal with Boston Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, league sources confirm. Deal is fully guaranteed for Williams with no options. WME Sports agents Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe negotiated the contract.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tim Duncan
Karl Malone
Charles Barkley
Dirk Nowitzki
Grant Williams, the Mavs’ newest power forward, dishing his Mount Rushmore of PFs 🤠
(via @See_Hendo)
pic.twitter.com/y9rSyqMtLw – 8:02 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
You could pay Grant Williams or you could acquire some 2nd round picks and hope one eventually becomes Grant Williams – 7:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What are the odds Micah Parsons — a noted Luka fan (and honestly every NBA team fan lol) — had anything to do with the Mavs finally getting this Grant Williams trade to work?
Williams posted 2 photos with Parsons on Instagram yesterday at Michael Rubin’s celebrity white party. pic.twitter.com/KL8Hm50hZx – 7:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grant Williams heading to Mavericks in three-team trade that also includes Celtics, Spurs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/grant… – 7:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grant Williams is headed to Dallas as part of a three-team deal between the Celtics, Mavericks, and Spurs.
The latest, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/batman-t… – 7:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grant Williams struggled in the second half — some in Boston believe his looming free agency got in his head — but was a 41% three-point shooter in 58 games before the All-Star break. Don’t forget: Celtics are not in the ’22 Finals if Williams doesn’t make seven three’s in Game… – 7:41 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
A little quick analysis on the Grant Williams sign-and-trade: theathletic.com/4668257/2023/0… – 7:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Grant Williams, Dallas Maverick. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:36 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A strong offseason in Dallas
FA signing
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
Dwight Powell
Drafted
Olivier-Max Prosper
Dereck Lively II
Acquired via Trade
Grant Williams
Richaun Holmes – 7:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
According to a league source, the Celtics will get two second-round picks and a 2025 second-round pick swap in the Grant Williams deal. – 7:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Mavs potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Matisse Thybulle (if POR doesn’t match)
Grant Williams
Dwight Powell
Bench:
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seth Curry
Maxi Kleber
Dante Exum
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Richaun Holmes
JaVale McGee – 7:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will be creating a TPE worth about $7 million in the Grant Williams sign and trade with Mavs per a source. @wojespn first with the deal. – 7:25 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I really like this Grant Williams move by the Mavs!!!! He’s going to flourish well along side Luka and Kyrie. Carry the hell on… – 7:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sources confirm that Celtics forward Grant Williams is headed to Dallas in a sign-and-trade.
Interesting that Grant gets the exact number he was seeking in an extension last fall. – 7:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Doing a sign-and-trade to acquire Grant Williams means Dallas has still preserved its midlevel exception for further free agent use … with Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle still at the top of the Mavericks’ wish list, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Dallas Mavericks are nearing a 4-year, $53 million sign-and-trade deal with Boston Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, league sources confirm. Deal is fully guaranteed for Williams with no options. WME Sports agents Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe negotiated the contract. – 7:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Yes, they play different positions, but Grant Williams is 24 and Reggie Bullock is 32. So there’s that. And if Dallas lands restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, it’ll have its Bullock-replacement lockdown multi-position defender. – 7:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brad Stevens has picked up 7 future second-round picks, Jordan Walsh, and Kristapas Porzingis in trading away Marcus Smart and Grant Williams – 7:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Boston might not be done– the Celtics have Malcolm Brogdon’s contract and a handful of first round picks to deal — but on paper they flipped Smart and Grant Williams for Porzingis. A contract year version of Porzingis. If that’s it, they got worse. – 7:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Primero Marcus Smart a MEM, ahora Grant Williams a DAL.
Es el precio de adelgazar nómina para que @Celtics no toque el mortífero segundo zócalo $17.5 millones sobre el límite del impuesto de lujo.
Se allana un tantito más la NBA. pic.twitter.com/8j6DOAQi0b – 7:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics will be creating a sizable trade exception in the Grant Williams deal, along with receiving multiple seconds. – 7:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Mavericks, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/eGqrs4391P – 7:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Grant Williams’ acquisition the Dallas Mavericks lineup looks more physical.
PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Kyrie Irving
SF: Tim Hardaway jr.
PF: Grant Williams
C: Richaun Holmes
2nd unit
Seth Curry
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Maxi Kleber
Dwight Powell
Williams was a needed piece. #MFFL – 7:10 PM
With Grant Williams’ acquisition the Dallas Mavericks lineup looks more physical.
PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Kyrie Irving
SF: Tim Hardaway jr.
PF: Grant Williams
C: Richaun Holmes
2nd unit
Seth Curry
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Maxi Kleber
Dwight Powell
Williams was a needed piece. #MFFL – 7:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Restricted free agent F Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:
– Mavs: Grant Williams
– Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030
– Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf – 7:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They are prioritizing Grant Williams over Jaylen Brown?”
🏀 @RickKamlaSports wouldn’t blame Jaylen Brown for being upset that he doesn’t have a max contract yet #Celtics pic.twitter.com/rsnJ5nubcE – 5:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This isn’t certain — but #Mavericks signing Thybulle might indicate the #Celtics planned to match a MLE offer to Grant Williams. – 12:17 PM
This isn’t certain — but #Mavericks signing Thybulle might indicate the #Celtics planned to match a MLE offer to Grant Williams. – 12:17 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are eyeing restricted free agents Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams for their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/F5VK5GMupa – 11:04 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Are the Celtics going to bring back Grant Williams? What I’m hearing on his situation plus a look at price point, free agent suitors, potential trade partners and possible compensation in a sign-and-trade scenario masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:04 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/kl8Mc5ape1 – 9:01 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics and Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/NtnA3y6sC9 – 9:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics unrealistically want first-round pick in sign-and-trade for Grant Williams
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 10:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Compensation update: Boston and Dallas will each receive two second-round picks in the deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 5, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston gets the more favorable of New Orleans-Chicago seconds in 2024, and 2025 via Toronto and 2028 via Miami, sources said. The Spurs land Reggie Bullock and a 2030 Dallas pick swap. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 5, 2023
Bobby Marks: Boston will create a trade exception worth 50% ($6.2M projected) of the Williams outgoing salary. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 5, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Salaries, San Antonio, Trade, Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks