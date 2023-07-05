James Harden still prefers to join Clippers, Damian Lillard remains adamant about wanting to play for Heat

For James Harden, that preference, I’m told, remains to return to his hometown of Los Angeles where he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers. For Damian Lillard, I’m told, he continues to be very adamant about only wanting to play for the Miami Heat.
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I do believe that as long as it’s a good basketball situation that Damian Lillard would be fine with a trade somewhere other than Miami, eventually. His contract runs too long for him to be ticked off indefinitely – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Complex math won’t get in the way of a Damian Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… From Jimmy Butler to Goran Dragic to Antoine Walker to Shaquille O’Neal, the Heat have a history of making the numbers work. – 2:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The whole idea that Lillard demanding a trade to one team with four years left on his contract setting some kind of precedent is laughable. OK, maybe when the next franchise goat who spent 11 with one small-market team demands a trade, we can refer back to this summer. – 1:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Don’t know why teams would be worried about Damian Lillard’s contract. It’s only four years away from being expiring. – 1:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
As ugly as James Harden’s exodus with the Rockets was – and how he forced his way out was disgraceful – he never limited Houston’s trade options to the extent Damian Lillard is doing right now. – 12:57 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
The mythical FAs considering the Trail Blazers would be much more concerned about how they will be treated as a Blazer, rather than how they will be treated if they want out. Dame was always treated like a king, by the team and the city. It’s crazy to worry about future FAs. – 12:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Spurs also loom as a strong contender to potentially help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up with the Heat.
San Antonio has the needed contracts and cap space to absorb Tyler Herro and Jusuf Nurkic.
Adding Herro to their enticing young core, plus a center to help take… – 12:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New: If Joe Cronin is really prioritizing the future of the Trail Blazers, he has to be prepared to send Damian Lillard wherever he can get the best offer, even if it’s not Miami
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 11:05 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I honestly believe they’re telling the Blazers anyone but (Jimmy) Butler, and (Bam) Adebayo”
@IraHeatBeat joined @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine and told them the chances of a Damian Lillard to Miami trade pic.twitter.com/4CxUmqiwIj – 11:04 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
League sources say it was a marriage of necessity between Kyrie Irving and the @dallasmavs and how things need to work out with Luka and Kyrie.
Also, how Dame Lillard differs from James Harden and Kyrie in front office eyes.
From @HeavyOnSports…
bit.ly/448zzgv – 10:48 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Something to also consider: “If Scoot or even Sharpe think they are the next Dame Lillard, then how the Blazers break up with the actual Dame Lillard might be relevant.” @teamziller – 10:20 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Waiting on Dame & Harden, fake sports stupidity, Angels woes, July 4 magic, @basketballtalk, Summer League, Vegas decisions, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:45 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Do the Blazers have all the power in the Dame trade saga, or is Lillard in control?
The truth, of course, is somewhere in the gray area. ziller.substack.com/p/truths-about… pic.twitter.com/GIr6pMmAjY – 8:48 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live now!
🏀Latest on Dame Lillard
🏀James Harden Trade Packages
🏀News & Notes
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/3uOjuBUxgp – 7:02 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Mess that is the Sixers
Gem from Nola
Lillard
New from Tastykake
⬇️ go.audacy.com/beJPE98rbBb – 6:18 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t worry about any other parts of the trade
Damian Lillard for Zion Williamson – 11:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD: Breaking down all the Lakers free agency moves, do the Lakers need another star, Clippers trying to improve via trade for James Harden or Dame, Russ’ return, extending Kawhi and PG and our free agency winners and losers with @mcten youtu.be/6tbYN7x-O04 – 11:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Latest Five On the Floor🚨
Talking all things Heat Summer League after Jovic and Jaquez’s big night, plus putting it in the context of Damian Lillard
@EthanJSkolnick @GregSylvander @tropicalblanket and I get into it:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 7:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden hanging with Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid at Michael Rubin’s party 👀
(via jharden13/IG) pic.twitter.com/rENa6jA9a3 – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: What’s the point for the Heat if there’s no Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/04/ask… – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat conveys to agent that it’s in holding pattern as it works on Lillard; Blazers not yet capitulating, delaying the inevitable. And a look at all the free agent point guards left in case Lowry is moved: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Story on @hoopshype: I touched on the Damian Lillard to Miami and Tyler Herro to Brooklyn rumors, and how other agreed-upon trades by the Heat and Nets could help both teams make a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 5:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Imagine you got Mbappe, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, and James Harden – just to name a few – showing up to your house for Fourth of July. – 4:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The focus remains on Damian Lillard watch, but Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. created their own headlines for the Heat to begin summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “You can teach a lot of things, but the feel of the game is just a gift. They have it.” – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lillard trade swirl has created a vortex that could ingest NBA futures of Herro, Simmons, Harden. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/04/lil… A Damian Lillard trade is not a one-man proposition. Plenty of other NBA careers are in the balance, including potentially several on the Heat. – 3:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career games with 5+ 2PM and 5+ 3PM (regular season + playoffs):
192 — Steph Curry
108 — James Harden
101 — Damian Lillard
No one else has more than 81. pic.twitter.com/rwUbTzn5nz – 2:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s a good time to revisit this gem from 2020. All of this was inevitable if the Blazers didn’t come through:
Damian Lillard reiterates commitment to ride or die with the Portland Trail Blazers, but is that realistic?
oregonlive.com/blazers/2020/0… – 1:59 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bud is gone but Malik Beasley might be the most “let it fly” guy the Bucks have had. NBA leaders in 3FGA/36:
1. Steph 11.9
2. Klay 11.5
3. *Beasley* 11.3
4. Dame 11.2
Bucks:
1. AJ Green 11.0
2. Pat 8.0
3. MarJon 7.3
4. Khris 7.3
5. Jingles 7.0
6. Jrue 6.8
7. Jevon/Grayson 6.7 – 1:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Reader question I get most, by far, over years is specifically WHEN will something happen.The Lillard trade? Dalvin signing? I’ve always wondered why people prioritize knowing WHEN? Is it for peace of mind? Does it affect when you book a Dr. appointment? Vacation? Always wondered – 1:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yo Dame hold off on that trade for a bit bro pic.twitter.com/Qyh5KwKGrn – 1:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat conveys to agent it’s in holding pattern as it works on Lillard & finding multiple teams to facilitate; Blazers not yet capitulating, being difficult. And a look at all the point guards left in free agency,with Heat in precarious position there: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:04 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Some Damian Lillard trade thoughts:
-Heat already has enough outgoing salary for Dame with Tyler Herro ($27M), Victor Oladipo ($9.5M), & Max Strus (~$7.3M) > $41.5M required.
-Nets already has enough outgoing matching salary for Herro with Joe Harris ($19.9M) > $19.5M required. – 12:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some interesting Fourth of July weekend company for James Harden 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T4JuvfLGRr – 12:31 PM
Jusuf Nurkic: 😂😂 –– Sean Highkin: If Joe Cronin is really prioritizing the future of the Trail Blazers, he has to be prepared to send Damian Lillard wherever he can get the best offer, even if it’s not Miami. -via Twitter @bosnianbeast27 / July 5, 2023
In both cases, expect to see a process in which the teams continue to survey their options, listen to offers from other teams and track the market, including what they could net in potential three- or four-team deals. This could play out over days but very likely could still take weeks in what is a very fluid process. But while the teams will do everything they can to position themselves as best as they can, the preferences of both James Harden and Damian Lillard hold weight, as no team will want to take on the possibility of adding a disgruntled superstar to their mix. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Damian Lillard wants to play for Miami and only Miami, I have been continually told since Saturday. Certainly, it’s easier said than done. I’m told that while Portland isn’t happy with potential packages, there are over five teams interested in a potential multiteam trade that could get it done. It won’t be today or tomorrow or perhaps the next day, but I believe it will ultimately end up with Lillard going to Miami. While Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, it doesn’t make sense to trade for a future Hall of Famer who doesn’t want to be there. -via ESPN / July 5, 2023
Clutch Points: “I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel, James… If I had you last season, we would’ve been a different team.” Patrick Beverley on what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the Sixers (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/HuhWr3TqUA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
“If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season… The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high.” @wojespn provides an update on James Harden 🧐 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
