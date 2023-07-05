Jon Horst: No decision has been made if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be with Greece for World Cup

“When it comes to our players’ health we always work collaboratively with the player, his representative, and our performance staff to make the best decision possible,” Jon Horst, general manager for the Bucks, told The Athletic. “In the case of national team play, we work with our partners in those federations also. No decision has been made on whether Giannis will be with the Greek national team this summer.”
Source: Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Eric Nehm, The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst: “No decision has been made on whether Giannis will be with the Greek national team this summer”
Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst: “No decision has been made on whether Giannis will be with the Greek national team this summer”
Bucks GM Jon Horst to @TheAthleticNBA: ‘there has been no decision made on Giannis ‘for Team Greece this summer. Milwaukee superstar had a knee procedure recently theathletic.com/4667899/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has “clean up” knee surgery, could miss World Cup (the Greeks are in Group C with the United States).
Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes cleanup surgery on knee, status for FIBA World Cup uncertain, per report
Giannis Antetokounmpo already started rehabilitation but time is not on his side #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1525… – 11:59 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for FIBA World Cup
Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for the FIBA World Cup, per @ShamsCharania. – 11:23 AM
Except it was virtually impossible to accomplish and I never expected it to happen. Who were they going to get? Giannis? – 10:44 AM
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo considers missing World Cup after he underwent a small procedure 😳 pic.twitter.com/0tl06t3yRt – 8:12 AM
Clutch Points: The Antetokounmpo Brothers (Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex) were chased down by these fans in a taxi during their visit to China 😅 (via @Thanasis_ante43 /IG) pic.twitter.com/MoGekfRlkd -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grateful to be back in China to thank the fans, and enjoy some dim sum 🥟🥟🥢🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HSCnE1rx1V -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / July 5, 2023
Shams Charania: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 5, 2023