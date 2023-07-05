Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

Main Rumors

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Portland has right to match. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d1:34 PM

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes.
He averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games with the Blazers last season. pic.twitter.com/HjoZa0MRr712:30 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks
sportando.basketball/en/matisse-thy…12:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o12:14 PM

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are eyeing restricted free agents Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams for their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/F5VK5GMupa11:04 AM

Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics and Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/NtnA3y6sC99:00 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs interested in Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams sportando.basketball/en/mavs-intere…12:26 PM

More on this storyline

Evan Sidery: Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet…

