Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Portland has right to match. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d – 1:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes.
He averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games with the Blazers last season. pic.twitter.com/HjoZa0MRr7 – 12:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks
sportando.basketball/en/matisse-thy… – 12:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o – 12:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are eyeing restricted free agents Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams for their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/F5VK5GMupa – 11:04 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics and Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/NtnA3y6sC9 – 9:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs interested in Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams sportando.basketball/en/mavs-intere… – 12:26 PM
Evan Sidery: Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/kl8Mc5ape1 -via Twitter @esidery / July 5, 2023