Miles Bridges looking for $25 million per year deal?

James Plowright @British_Buzz
The All Hornets Podcast Network is now on YouTube!
We will be publishing small sections from each of our podcasts and uploading to YouTube. First up, our thoughts on Miles Bridges signing the Qualifying Offer
youtu.be/VetFjGkGelk9:53 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s been 24 hours since Miles Bridges made his decision to sign the qualifying offer. Yes, he’s back with the #Hornets. But it makes you wonder, how long? And what does the future hold?
It’s all up to him.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…5:32 PM

