Mo Bamba to Philadelphia

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @PrioritySports’ Mark Bartelstein and agent Greer Love tell ESPN.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story here on Mo Bamba agreeing to join the Sixers:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Initial thoughts on Mo Bamba, who I like as a low-risk signing with some upside for the Sixers
phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 8:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Mo Bamba has interesting history with another new Sixer, Pat Beverley.
Beverley said on his podcast he confronted Bamba in the parking garage after suffering an ear injury in March 2022.
Bamba, Beverley changed teams in a deal at least year’s deadline.
youtube.com/watch?v=w7mAz9… – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Throwback to when Mo Bamba and Joel Embiid combined for 82 points:
Bamba — Embiid —
32 PTS 50 PTS
3 BLK 12 REB
12-15 FG 3 BLK
7-8 3P 17-23 FG
Now they’re teammates pic.twitter.com/ikoUnjLHzz – 8:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Source confirms Sixers have a one-year deal with Mo Bamba, as @wojespn first reported.
Bamba scored a career-high 32 points in 2022 vs. the Sixers on a night Joel Embiid scored 50 against the Magic. – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers will sign former Westtown School standout Mo Bamba to a one-year, minimum salary contract, a league source confirmed. – 8:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mo Bamba has ranked in the 90th-plus percentile in block rate every year of his career except for this past season. – 8:29 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the 76ers, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/SRE6sCfRSU – 8:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyle Neubeck: Mo Bamba’s one-year deal with the Sixers is for the minimum, per source -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / July 5, 2023
L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources. They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves. -via The Athletic / July 2, 2023
Bamba has interest in staying with the Lakers and could be an option, according to a league source. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2023