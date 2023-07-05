Paul George considered too expensive for Knicks?

The asking price for Paul George was too darn high. Any possibility of a trade to the Knicks is, as it stands, considered “off the table” after the Los Angeles Clippers star made it known he wants a contract extension, according to MSG analyst and ESPN New York host Alan Hahn.
Source: Christian Arnold @ New York Post
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 8:00 PM
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 11:10 AM
“You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters, I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom, but some of the stuff is just…” 😮
Draymond Green is looking forward to guard Victor Wembanyama, as he said to Paul George in his podcast:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:25 PM
Some trades take longer than others
June 30, 2017: Pacers agree to trade Paul George
July 18, 2018: Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard
July 6, 2019: Thunder trade Paul George
July 11, 2019: Thunder trade Russell Westbrook
February 10, 2022: 76ers trade Ben Simmons – 11:53 AM
Hahn also said during Monday’s edition of “Bart & Hahn” that the Knicks “said it was too expensive” to make the whole thing work after hearing the Clippers’ asking price and George’s desire for the extension. George is eligible for a contract extension worth a max of $220 million over four years. -via New York Post / July 5, 2023
Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with. -via FoxSports.com / June 30, 2023