Paul George considered too expensive for Knicks?

Chris Biderman
During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you…
Chris Biderman
During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you…
Eurohoops
“You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters, I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom, but some of the stuff is just…” 😮
Draymond Green is looking forward to guard Victor Wembanyama, as he said to Paul George in his podcast:
eurohoops.net
Law Murray
Some trades take longer than others
June 30, 2017: Pacers agree to trade Paul George
July 18, 2018: Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard
July 6, 2019: Thunder trade Paul George
July 11, 2019: Thunder trade Russell Westbrook
February 10, 2022: 76ers trade Ben Simmons

Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with. -via FoxSports.com / June 30, 2023

