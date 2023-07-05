Pelicans waive Garrett Temple

Michael Scotto: Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Garrett Temple, @hoopshype has learned. Temple’s $5.4 million salary for the 2023-24 season would’ve been fully guaranteed by July 7 if he remained on the roster.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are indeed waiving Garrett Temple, who was going to be owed $5.4 million next season. Temple spent the last two seasons in New Orleans. @MikeAScotto got it first. – 5:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have waived Garrett Temple, sources tell ESPN. – 5:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Garrett Temple, @hoopshype has learned. Temple’s $5.4 million salary for the 2023-24 season would’ve been fully guaranteed by July 7 if he remained on the roster. – 5:14 PM

Christian Clark: Garrett Temple says he’s given no thought to retiring. “Definitely got some hoop left in me.” Says he wants to be back in New Orleans. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 14, 2023

