Pelicans waive Garrett Temple

Michael Scotto: Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Garrett Temple, @hoopshype has learned. Temple’s $5.4 million salary for the 2023-24 season would’ve been fully guaranteed by July 7 if he remained on the roster.
Pelicans are indeed waiving Garrett Temple, who was going to be owed $5.4 million next season. Temple spent the last two seasons in New Orleans. @MikeAScotto got it first. – 5:42 PM
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans and Garrett Temple have agreed to extend the deadline on guaranteeing his $5.4 million contract for the 2023-24 season to July 7, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / June 29, 2023
Christian Clark: Garrett Temple says he’s given no thought to retiring. “Definitely got some hoop left in me.” Says he wants to be back in New Orleans. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 14, 2023