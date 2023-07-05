Raptors interested in Ayo Dosunmu?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is currently a restricted free agent, but there hasn’t been any news about a new contract yet. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/03/chi… – 1:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: The Chicago Bulls are roughly $26M below the tax with 10 players. They’ll be able to fit some, but not all, of re-signing Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Patrick Beverley, and utilizing the $12.4M MLE within the tax. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2023
Dosunmu will be a restricted free agent this offseason with a $5.2 million qualifying offer after meeting the starter’s criteria. Like with Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Dosunmu will be subject to the Gilbert Arenas provision. The Bulls are limited to re-signing him to a maximum of four years, projected at $51 million, but another team with cap space could offer more. From the Bulls’ perspective, any such deal they match would have him earning the mid-level exception for the first two years, followed by a larger third and fourth-year salary, depending on how big the offer sheet is. -via HoopsHype / April 15, 2023