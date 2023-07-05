Sixers' asking price for James Harden really high

“If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season… The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high.” @wojespn provides an update on James Harden 🧐
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD: Breaking down all the Lakers free agency moves, do the Lakers need another star, Clippers trying to improve via trade for James Harden or Dame, Russ’ return, extending Kawhi and PG and our free agency winners and losers with @mcten youtu.be/6tbYN7x-O04 – 11:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden hanging with Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid at Michael Rubin’s party 👀
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Imagine you got Mbappe, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, and James Harden – just to name a few – showing up to your house for Fourth of July. – 4:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lillard trade swirl has created a vortex that could ingest NBA futures of Herro, Simmons, Harden. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/04/lil… A Damian Lillard trade is not a one-man proposition. Plenty of other NBA careers are in the balance, including potentially several on the Heat. – 3:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career games with 5+ 2PM and 5+ 3PM (regular season + playoffs):
192 — Steph Curry
108 — James Harden
101 — Damian Lillard
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some interesting Fourth of July weekend company for James Harden 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T4JuvfLGRr – 12:31 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Most minutes played over the past 11 seasons:
1. James Harden
2. DeMar DeRozan
3. Damian Lillard
4. Russell Westbrook
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
League sources discuss the marriage of necessity between Kyrie Irving and the @dallasmavs and how things need to work out with Luka and Kyrie.
Also, how Dame Lillard differs from James Harden and Kyrie in front office eyes.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Clutch Points: James Harden kicking it with Sixers teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party 🤔🎉 (via jharden13/IG) pic.twitter.com/aesGlDiHBm -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 4, 2023
And while there were reports Irving was going to be taking meetings with other clubs, such talk was the cause of much laughter around NBA front offices. “I don’t think he had anywhere else to go — not unless he wanted to give up a lot of money,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “I just think he tried to create a market for himself, like James Harden is trying to do and like Dame Lillard WILL do.” -via Heavy.com / July 4, 2023
Evan Sidery: Daryl Morey hopes to convince James Harden to stay with the Sixers next season, per @wojespn: – Sixers would love to keep Harden next season. Morey believes his relationship with Harden could help change his current thoughts on returning. – Still talking to teams about a potential Harden trade, mainly the Clippers. – This process could play out all the way until training camp begins in September. -via Twitter @esidery / July 4, 2023