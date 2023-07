Sixers' asking price for James Harden really high

Evan Sidery: Daryl Morey hopes to convince James Harden to stay with the Sixers next season, per @wojespn: – Sixers would love to keep Harden next season. Morey believes his relationship with Harden could help change his current thoughts on returning. – Still talking to teams about a potential Harden trade, mainly the Clippers . – This process could play out all the way until training camp begins in September. -via Twitter @esidery / July 4, 2023