Timberwolves not ruling out using three-center lineup of Naz Reid, Towns and Gobert

It’s also worth noting that before agreeing to an extension with Naz Reid, he was expected to draw significant interest from the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed center Naz Reid to a contract extension. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released. Reid, 23, wrapped up his fourth season in the NBA, all with the Timberwolves, seeing action in 68 games (11 starts), averaging a career-high 11.5 points on a career-best 53.7% shooting, a career-high 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. -via NBA.com / June 28, 2023
As contract talks picked up again post-draft, sources familiar with the process told The Athletic, the Timberwolves and Reid were still millions apart. Then a call came from the top of the organization. “Get it done,” owner Glen Taylor instructed his front office. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023