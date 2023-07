Victor Wembanyama Summer League debut tickets are sold out

DRAYMOND GREEN ON HOW INCOMING #1 OVERALL PICK, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND HOW HE’D GUARD HIM. PG: ”Wemby obviously went first in this draft. Phenom! How would you guard him? Because I tell people like he’s elite, helluva talent but some of the shit I’ve seen, we’re not letting him do that in the NBA.” DG: You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters. I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom and one of the best things to happen to him was going to San Antonio and coach Popovich. That infrastructure is gonna teach you how to be a pro…and their player development is unmatched so I think that’s huge for him. But some of the stuff is just, I mean come on bro. Again special talent and to even do some of the stuff at that size take a special talent but you gotta press into him. You can’t let him get comfortable. You let him get comfortable you lose, because you can’t block his shot. He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that you gotta do your work early. I‘m crowding him from the time he starts running down the court. When they get the rebound and they start coming I’m crowding because I can’t let him get to a space where he’s comfortable. If you do that against talents like that…aint nothing you can do to stop that. So for me I’m all the way pressed up into him.” -via YouTube / July 3, 2023