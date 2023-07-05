Victor Wembanyama Summer League debut tickets are sold out

Matthew Tynan: The NBA just announced tickets for Summer League action on Friday are sold out. The Thomas & Mack Center has a capacity of nearly 19,000. Victor Wembanyama is set to have a hell of an intro.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Victor Wembanyama expected to make Spurs, Summer League debut Friday night
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs’ current plan is indeed for Victor Wembanyama to make his San Antonio debut Friday night in Las Vegas against Charlotte.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Big Foot was the Victor Wembanyama of wack packers
A true can’t-miss
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With the recent changes to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement and NCAA’s increasing ability to recruit top International talent, Europe seems to fall behind 🤔
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters, I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom, but some of the stuff is just…” 😮
Draymond Green is looking forward to guard Victor Wembanyama, as he said to Paul George in his podcast:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Chinese company filed to trademark “Wembanyama” May 30, about three weeks before the draft. However, Michael Chen, a California intellectual property lawyer representing the applicant Putian City Luqiao Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., said the company would not go forward with the application. -via San Antonio Express-News / July 5, 2023
Clutch Points: Michelle Beadle: “Take us through choosing [your jersey number].” Wembanyama: “It’s a mentality… There’s no other option but to be number 1. I can’t accept to be behind someone in some way.” Victor wants nothing but to be the best 👀 (via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/X7ZUVzvxEe -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
DRAYMOND GREEN ON HOW INCOMING #1 OVERALL PICK, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND HOW HE’D GUARD HIM. PG: ”Wemby obviously went first in this draft. Phenom! How would you guard him? Because I tell people like he’s elite, helluva talent but some of the shit I’ve seen, we’re not letting him do that in the NBA.” DG: You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters. I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom and one of the best things to happen to him was going to San Antonio and coach Popovich. That infrastructure is gonna teach you how to be a pro…and their player development is unmatched so I think that’s huge for him. But some of the stuff is just, I mean come on bro. Again special talent and to even do some of the stuff at that size take a special talent but you gotta press into him. You can’t let him get comfortable. You let him get comfortable you lose, because you can’t block his shot. He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that you gotta do your work early. I‘m crowding him from the time he starts running down the court. When they get the rebound and they start coming I’m crowding because I can’t let him get to a space where he’s comfortable. If you do that against talents like that…aint nothing you can do to stop that. So for me I’m all the way pressed up into him.” -via YouTube / July 3, 2023