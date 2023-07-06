76ers have not entirely ruled out trade for Damian Lillard

This battle, and the combined position of Lillard and Goodwin, does go a long way toward explaining Philadelphia’s public stance on Damian Lillard. Philadelphia has not ruled out a trade for Lillard entirely, sources have said throughout the past week, but team personnel have consistently underplayed the odds of doing so. That’s for good reason — it would come at a high price, it would require multiple teams and a lot of moving parts, and it’s unclear if the Sixers would emerge as a championship-ready team from such a trade. Gutting your team for the sake of chasing another star could have disastrous consequences, and potentially leave the Sixers in a worse spot than they’re in right now.
Source: Philly Voice
Source: Philly Voice
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are at the part of the divorce where both are talking to as many of the best attorneys in town as they can so that those attorneys can’t represent the other. – 1:59 PM
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are at the part of the divorce where both are talking to as many of the best attorneys in town as they can so that those attorneys can’t represent the other. – 1:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Thoughts on Boston post Grant Williams, the ‘Miami or bust’ messaging on Damian Lillard, Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching options, Houston’s offseason, more si.com/nba/2023/07/06… – 1:52 PM
NEW: Thoughts on Boston post Grant Williams, the ‘Miami or bust’ messaging on Damian Lillard, Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching options, Houston’s offseason, more si.com/nba/2023/07/06… – 1:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What do the Portland Trail Blazers owe Damian Lillard?
By: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 1:47 PM
What do the Portland Trail Blazers owe Damian Lillard?
By: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Still waiting on the Max Strus deal to become official. – 1:32 PM
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Still waiting on the Max Strus deal to become official. – 1:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
And the Strus deal is now official, as well. So Oladipo and Strus trades cannot be expanded as part of a Damian Lillard deal. – 1:27 PM
And the Strus deal is now official, as well. So Oladipo and Strus trades cannot be expanded as part of a Damian Lillard deal. – 1:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Would you trade for Damian Lillard even if he and his agent are telling your team not to? That’s the question in front of every non-Miami team right now:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:21 PM
Would you trade for Damian Lillard even if he and his agent are telling your team not to? That’s the question in front of every non-Miami team right now:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
-Per sources, the Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard.
-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.
-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.
More intel here: bostonglobe.com/2023/07/06/spo… – 1:20 PM
-Per sources, the Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard.
-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.
-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.
More intel here: bostonglobe.com/2023/07/06/spo… – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The formally announced Strus and Oladipo moves means they no longer can be included in a larger deal by the Heat as a means to balance salary-cap numbers in a biger (Lillard) deal. – 1:20 PM
The formally announced Strus and Oladipo moves means they no longer can be included in a larger deal by the Heat as a means to balance salary-cap numbers in a biger (Lillard) deal. – 1:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
If Damian Lillard wanted to pick his own team he had opportunities to get himself to free agency. He never did. I’m therefore not especially sympathetic to his desire to pick his own team. – 1:05 PM
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
If Damian Lillard wanted to pick his own team he had opportunities to get himself to free agency. He never did. I’m therefore not especially sympathetic to his desire to pick his own team. – 1:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:02 PM
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:43 PM
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK offseason notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top players available, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:37 PM
NYK offseason notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top players available, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A trade to the Heat is the most viable outcome for Dame.
@JustinVerrier and Big Wos on the looming trade rumors.
youtu.be/I1-ThODmRfA – 12:37 PM
A trade to the Heat is the most viable outcome for Dame.
@JustinVerrier and Big Wos on the looming trade rumors.
youtu.be/I1-ThODmRfA – 12:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live at 1 PM on The Putback w/guests @SBondyNYDN & @JCMacriNBA and co-host @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all @SNYtv social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=LEVTFa… – 12:03 PM
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live at 1 PM on The Putback w/guests @SBondyNYDN & @JCMacriNBA and co-host @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all @SNYtv social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=LEVTFa… – 12:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Even though the Dame and Harden trades feel inevitable at the moment (but may not even happen), there is still more offseason news on the way.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 11:53 AM
Even though the Dame and Harden trades feel inevitable at the moment (but may not even happen), there is still more offseason news on the way.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 11:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pulling up to the “Dame to Miami” conversations seeing if it’s viewed as a superteam or first round exit today pic.twitter.com/DPfbjmP9ky – 11:38 AM
Pulling up to the “Dame to Miami” conversations seeing if it’s viewed as a superteam or first round exit today pic.twitter.com/DPfbjmP9ky – 11:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 11:15 AM
ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 11:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+: Portland’s choosing the market over Miami now, but there’s no assurance a better deal on Damian Lillard develops. The Blazers don’t need to love the Heat’s best package to ultimately accept it. That’s the Blazers’ battle. Can they find better?
tinyurl.com/2juz2uu6 – 11:12 AM
For ESPN+: Portland’s choosing the market over Miami now, but there’s no assurance a better deal on Damian Lillard develops. The Blazers don’t need to love the Heat’s best package to ultimately accept it. That’s the Blazers’ battle. Can they find better?
tinyurl.com/2juz2uu6 – 11:12 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Come join @MG_Schindler and I as we try to make sense of this Damian Lillard situation.
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg… – 10:54 AM
Come join @MG_Schindler and I as we try to make sense of this Damian Lillard situation.
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg… – 10:54 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Unpopular opinion: If I were the Blazers, I would demand that the Heat include Jamal Cain in the Damian Lillard trade package, along with many, many draft picks. The young Blazers are the perfect fit for a player like Cain to show his worth. #RipCity #NBA – 10:47 AM
Unpopular opinion: If I were the Blazers, I would demand that the Heat include Jamal Cain in the Damian Lillard trade package, along with many, many draft picks. The young Blazers are the perfect fit for a player like Cain to show his worth. #RipCity #NBA – 10:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s determination to play for the Miami Heat places Trail Blazers in a bind: Analysis
Lillard has no desire to play elsewhere creating a standoff requiring all involved to figure out a solution before things become truly contentious.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Damian Lillard’s determination to play for the Miami Heat places Trail Blazers in a bind: Analysis
Lillard has no desire to play elsewhere creating a standoff requiring all involved to figure out a solution before things become truly contentious.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs’ continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg… pic.twitter.com/YoL5PaFGJk – 10:38 AM
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs’ continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg… pic.twitter.com/YoL5PaFGJk – 10:38 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Beyond The Arc starts at 8AM PT on @FanDuelTV with my guest @seeratsohi.
We discuss Damian Lillard, best fits for leftover free agents, the future of the NBA bigs, and summer league.
Recorded before the Mavs got Grant Williams but also got into Dallas’ great offseason. pic.twitter.com/Zzrxxa3JyC – 10:34 AM
Beyond The Arc starts at 8AM PT on @FanDuelTV with my guest @seeratsohi.
We discuss Damian Lillard, best fits for leftover free agents, the future of the NBA bigs, and summer league.
Recorded before the Mavs got Grant Williams but also got into Dallas’ great offseason. pic.twitter.com/Zzrxxa3JyC – 10:34 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Damian Lillard being a hypocrite? Should the Angels trade Ohtani? Is Harden’s best move going back to Philly? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Herring_NBA @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:31 AM
Is Damian Lillard being a hypocrite? Should the Angels trade Ohtani? Is Harden’s best move going back to Philly? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Herring_NBA @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard trade update: Make yourself comfortable, we could be here a while
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 10:23 AM
Lillard trade update: Make yourself comfortable, we could be here a while
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 10:23 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has warned potential trade partners against trading for his client, per @wojespn.
Goodwin has reportedly told organizations outside of Miami that trading for Dame is trading for an unhappy player. pic.twitter.com/jXMHWPJ1y8 – 10:19 AM
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has warned potential trade partners against trading for his client, per @wojespn.
Goodwin has reportedly told organizations outside of Miami that trading for Dame is trading for an unhappy player. pic.twitter.com/jXMHWPJ1y8 – 10:19 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I find it really hard to believe that Dame Lillard – a player and person who has spent his career as a consummate, dedicated professional – would piss and moan and pout and go the James Harden fat suit route… no matter where Dame is at on opening night. – 10:01 AM
I find it really hard to believe that Dame Lillard – a player and person who has spent his career as a consummate, dedicated professional – would piss and moan and pout and go the James Harden fat suit route… no matter where Dame is at on opening night. – 10:01 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard’s agent is calling potentially interested teams telling them he only wants to play for the Heat, per @wojespn (espn.com/nba/insider/in…).
Lillard would seemingly not cooperate if he doesn’t end up in Miami.
This could get ugly between Lillard and Portland as this… pic.twitter.com/3mFBwsaZIM – 9:37 AM
Damian Lillard’s agent is calling potentially interested teams telling them he only wants to play for the Heat, per @wojespn (espn.com/nba/insider/in…).
Lillard would seemingly not cooperate if he doesn’t end up in Miami.
This could get ugly between Lillard and Portland as this… pic.twitter.com/3mFBwsaZIM – 9:37 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With all of this talk about the Heat’s offer, imagine if Damian Lillard had not made the Heat his only preferred trade destination.
Considering the narrative at the moment, the Heat probably wouldn’t have had a chance to get Lillard. – 9:18 AM
With all of this talk about the Heat’s offer, imagine if Damian Lillard had not made the Heat his only preferred trade destination.
Considering the narrative at the moment, the Heat probably wouldn’t have had a chance to get Lillard. – 9:18 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+ on Damian Lillard, the Blazers and the pursuit of market value in the modern NBA superstar trade espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:10 AM
For ESPN+ on Damian Lillard, the Blazers and the pursuit of market value in the modern NBA superstar trade espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:10 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While noting there’s interest from others teams in Herro to facilitate a Lillard deal, Woj today notes: “General manager Joe Cronin doesn’t plan to operate a transfer portal to the Miami Heat and dutifully deliver history’s greatest Blazer to his targeted team.” – 9:08 AM
While noting there’s interest from others teams in Herro to facilitate a Lillard deal, Woj today notes: “General manager Joe Cronin doesn’t plan to operate a transfer portal to the Miami Heat and dutifully deliver history’s greatest Blazer to his targeted team.” – 9:08 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @ringer I wrote about some
non-Dame/Harden questions that still need to be answered this summer theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 9:03 AM
New @ringer I wrote about some
non-Dame/Harden questions that still need to be answered this summer theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 9:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
On July 1, Damian Lillard made his trade request and Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a supermax deal.
Nothing has been announced on either yet.
Now why is that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QJufmNpG6e – 9:00 AM
On July 1, Damian Lillard made his trade request and Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a supermax deal.
Nothing has been announced on either yet.
Now why is that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QJufmNpG6e – 9:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Corey Robinson and I talk NBA free agency, the Damian Lillard trade situation, and how “Oof” by Inner Wave sums up the summer for some teams
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pbt-p… – 8:10 AM
PBT Podcast: Corey Robinson and I talk NBA free agency, the Damian Lillard trade situation, and how “Oof” by Inner Wave sums up the summer for some teams
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pbt-p… – 8:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast is out. Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat’s roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 7:33 AM
This week’s Heat Check podcast is out. Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat’s roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 7:33 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup is live with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Grant Williams to Dallas
🏀Giannis’ Knee Surgery
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/Xn1r9Rz5UM – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup is live with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Grant Williams to Dallas
🏀Giannis’ Knee Surgery
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/Xn1r9Rz5UM – 7:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… Plus: Keeping youth; Who takes the last shot? – 6:48 AM
Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… Plus: Keeping youth; Who takes the last shot? – 6:48 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I love Jaylen [Brown] but I’d definitely consider [trading him for Damian Lillard]”.
@WalkerAntoine8 tells @TermineRadio & @SamMitchellNBA he likes Boston better than Miami for a potential Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/q0OeuVXBWY – 8:51 PM
“I love Jaylen [Brown] but I’d definitely consider [trading him for Damian Lillard]”.
@WalkerAntoine8 tells @TermineRadio & @SamMitchellNBA he likes Boston better than Miami for a potential Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/q0OeuVXBWY – 8:51 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat, running through the biggest questions after a brisk free agency: the best blue-chip assets in the Dame chase, who needs James Harden, the most confusing and encouraging teams, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/266jp9… – 6:34 PM
New Group Chat, running through the biggest questions after a brisk free agency: the best blue-chip assets in the Dame chase, who needs James Harden, the most confusing and encouraging teams, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/266jp9… – 6:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here, have some Dame Lillard fantasy slop I cooked up pic.twitter.com/SpXHaIgtWB – 6:23 PM
Here, have some Dame Lillard fantasy slop I cooked up pic.twitter.com/SpXHaIgtWB – 6:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: The case for and against Brooklyn acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:04 PM
Nets: The case for and against Brooklyn acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My latest for @ClutchPointsApp:
The case for and against the Nets acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:02 PM
My latest for @ClutchPointsApp:
The case for and against the Nets acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Don’t have it in me to listen to ESPN debate every day why Lillard should be pushing for Boston/Philly instead of Heat & this whole “respect” for Spurs thing. ESPN seems to keep alive other non Miami options partly to justify debating this on its hours and hours of panel shows. – 5:49 PM
Don’t have it in me to listen to ESPN debate every day why Lillard should be pushing for Boston/Philly instead of Heat & this whole “respect” for Spurs thing. ESPN seems to keep alive other non Miami options partly to justify debating this on its hours and hours of panel shows. – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Woj correctly notes that this is different from Durant trade request, which wasn’t honored for 7 1/2 months, because Blazers won’t try to talk Dame out of it (unlike Nets/Durant) and taking Dame to Blazers training camp “wouldn’t be a pleasant (environment) for anyone” – 5:39 PM
Woj correctly notes that this is different from Durant trade request, which wasn’t honored for 7 1/2 months, because Blazers won’t try to talk Dame out of it (unlike Nets/Durant) and taking Dame to Blazers training camp “wouldn’t be a pleasant (environment) for anyone” – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Complex math won’t get in the way of a Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… – 5:19 PM
From earlier — Complex math won’t get in the way of a Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
When should we expect any resolution on James Harden and Damian Lillard? Talking about that & more w/ @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio at 2:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 5:01 PM
When should we expect any resolution on James Harden and Damian Lillard? Talking about that & more w/ @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio at 2:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 5:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard makes so much sense for the Heat, but finding a deal isn’t as simple.
@YourManDevine on the Dame-Miami fit, obstacles and more ➡️ yhoo.it/3r8k1KW pic.twitter.com/pJBpojVVqE – 4:36 PM
Damian Lillard makes so much sense for the Heat, but finding a deal isn’t as simple.
@YourManDevine on the Dame-Miami fit, obstacles and more ➡️ yhoo.it/3r8k1KW pic.twitter.com/pJBpojVVqE – 4:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod
– Summer League
– Luxury tax conversation
– Dame
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=VHNo0c… pic.twitter.com/AGglbjNUEa – 3:53 PM
New @FromTheWingPod
– Summer League
– Luxury tax conversation
– Dame
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=VHNo0c… pic.twitter.com/AGglbjNUEa – 3:53 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 3:14 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 3:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I do believe that as long as it’s a good basketball situation that Damian Lillard would be fine with a trade somewhere other than Miami, eventually. His contract runs too long for him to be ticked off indefinitely – 2:12 PM
I do believe that as long as it’s a good basketball situation that Damian Lillard would be fine with a trade somewhere other than Miami, eventually. His contract runs too long for him to be ticked off indefinitely – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Complex math won’t get in the way of a Damian Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… From Jimmy Butler to Goran Dragic to Antoine Walker to Shaquille O’Neal, the Heat have a history of making the numbers work. – 2:04 PM
Complex math won’t get in the way of a Damian Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… From Jimmy Butler to Goran Dragic to Antoine Walker to Shaquille O’Neal, the Heat have a history of making the numbers work. – 2:04 PM
More on this storyline
Along those lines, the Celtics have no intention of entering the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, according to league sources. Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal. But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star, whose trade request has become the story of the NBA offseason. -via Boston Globe / July 6, 2023
Barry Jackson: News: Regarding report about message to non Heat teams, Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, tells me: “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 6, 2023
Barry Jackson: Not that Woj needs confirming, but I can confirm, through a league source, that other teams have been discouraged by Lillard camp from making trade offers for Lillard. Some teams have called Lillard camp to inquire. Message the same: Lillard remains absolutely insistent on Heat. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 6, 2023