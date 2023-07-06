Aaron Holiday to Rockets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.
Aaron Holiday to join Rockets sportando.basketball/en/aaron-holid… – 2:19 PM
Rockets reach deal with guard Aaron Holiday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:37 PM
Free agent G Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. – 1:23 PM
Kelly Iko: G Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year minimum deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / July 6, 2023
The Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets are among the teams that have shown interest in free-agent point guard Aaron Holiday, league sources told HoopsHype. Holiday is considered a 3-and-D point guard during his five-year NBA career thus far as a 37.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023