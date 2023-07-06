AJ Green signs three-year contract with Bucks

Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks and guard AJ Green agreed to a 3-year deal, sources told @hoopshype. The first year of the deal is fully guaranteed. Green shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range in 35 games for the Bucks last season. Agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports negotiated the deal.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks saw AJ Green practicing in a headband this week and knew he was ready for that big boy NBA contract pic.twitter.com/DicJPlrlhd – 12:12 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bud is gone but Malik Beasley might be the most “let it fly” guy the Bucks have had. NBA leaders in 3FGA/36:
1. Steph 11.9
2. Klay 11.5
3. *Beasley* 11.3
4. Dame 11.2
Bucks:
1. AJ Green 11.0
2. Pat 8.0
3. MarJon 7.3
4. Khris 7.3
5. Jingles 7.0
6. Jrue 6.8
7. Jevon/Grayson 6.7 – 1:47 PM
