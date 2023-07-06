Blazers matching offer sheet to keep Matisse Thybulle

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending Power
Cap space
SAS: $15.1M
HOU: $12.3M
ORL: $11.3M
IND: $7.5M
UTA: ~$6.7M
SAC: $5M
Full MLE
ATL
BKN
CHA
DAL (if Portland matches Matisse Thybulle offer sheet)
MEM
POR
WAS
Partial MLE
CHI
CLE
MIN
Taxpayer MLE
NOP
PHI
Full breakdown: capsheets.com – 11:28 PM
Spending Power
Cap space
SAS: $15.1M
HOU: $12.3M
ORL: $11.3M
IND: $7.5M
UTA: ~$6.7M
SAC: $5M
Full MLE
ATL
BKN
CHA
DAL (if Portland matches Matisse Thybulle offer sheet)
MEM
POR
WAS
Partial MLE
CHI
CLE
MIN
Taxpayer MLE
NOP
PHI
Full breakdown: capsheets.com – 11:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Matisse Thybulle will sign a 3-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Mavericks, per @ShamsCharania.
The Trail Blazers have the right to match. pic.twitter.com/4jEjWKUBrS – 9:34 PM
Matisse Thybulle will sign a 3-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Mavericks, per @ShamsCharania.
The Trail Blazers have the right to match. pic.twitter.com/4jEjWKUBrS – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Mavs potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Matisse Thybulle (if POR doesn’t match)
Grant Williams
Dwight Powell
Bench:
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seth Curry
Maxi Kleber
Dante Exum
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Richaun Holmes
JaVale McGee – 7:25 PM
#Mavs potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Matisse Thybulle (if POR doesn’t match)
Grant Williams
Dwight Powell
Bench:
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seth Curry
Maxi Kleber
Dante Exum
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Richaun Holmes
JaVale McGee – 7:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Doing a sign-and-trade to acquire Grant Williams means Dallas has still preserved its midlevel exception for further free agent use … with Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle still at the top of the Mavericks’ wish list, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:18 PM
Doing a sign-and-trade to acquire Grant Williams means Dallas has still preserved its midlevel exception for further free agent use … with Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle still at the top of the Mavericks’ wish list, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Yes, they play different positions, but Grant Williams is 24 and Reggie Bullock is 32. So there’s that. And if Dallas lands restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, it’ll have its Bullock-replacement lockdown multi-position defender. – 7:18 PM
Yes, they play different positions, but Grant Williams is 24 and Reggie Bullock is 32. So there’s that. And if Dallas lands restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, it’ll have its Bullock-replacement lockdown multi-position defender. – 7:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Matisse Thybulle plans to sign offer sheet with Mavericks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 2:54 PM
NBA free agency: Matisse Thybulle plans to sign offer sheet with Mavericks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 2:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks reportedly to sign Matisse Thybulle to offer sheet, will 76ers match?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/maver… – 2:49 PM
Mavericks reportedly to sign Matisse Thybulle to offer sheet, will 76ers match?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/maver… – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d – 1:34 PM
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d – 1:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If Matisse Thybulle signs an offer sheet today, the Blazers will have until EOD (11:59pm) on July 7th to match. If he signs after noon ET tomorrow, they have until EOD of the 8th. Clock starts when the moratorium period ends tomorrow. – 12:33 PM
If Matisse Thybulle signs an offer sheet today, the Blazers will have until EOD (11:59pm) on July 7th to match. If he signs after noon ET tomorrow, they have until EOD of the 8th. Clock starts when the moratorium period ends tomorrow. – 12:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes.
He averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games with the Blazers last season. pic.twitter.com/HjoZa0MRr7 – 12:30 PM
Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes.
He averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games with the Blazers last season. pic.twitter.com/HjoZa0MRr7 – 12:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks
sportando.basketball/en/matisse-thy… – 12:28 PM
Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks
sportando.basketball/en/matisse-thy… – 12:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o – 12:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o – 12:14 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign a three-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 5, 2023
Chris Haynes: Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign his offer sheet with Dallas on Thursday, giving Trail Blazers two days to deliberate on matching or not, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 5, 2023
Sean Highkin: My understanding has always been that the Blazers planned to keep Matisse Thybulle around regardless of the direction of the roster. Would say there’s a strong chance they match the Mavs’ offer sheet once it’s signed. -via Twitter @highkin / July 5, 2023