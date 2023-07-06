Britney Spears disputes Victor Wembanyama claim she grabbed him from behind

On Thursday evening, Spears released a statement on social media contradicting Wembanyama’s claim that she grabbed him from behind, and saying she had not received an apology from him or the Spurs organization. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions “I grabbed him from behind” but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” she said.
Source: Nate Ryan @ Kens5.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Something more than 24 hours away from Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut in Summer League .A new era begins. #NBASummerLeague – 7:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
At this point the Spurs have not released any sort of statement on reports that their head of security slapped Britney Spears.
The only person from the organization who has publicly addressed this incident is 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who spoke to reporters at practice. – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins & Doug McDermott were among the vets who watched the #Spurs summer league squad practice in Vegas, much to the delight of Victor Wembanyama.
“That’s a really good dynamic in this group,” the No. 1 pick said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:38 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama responds to the incident involving Britney Spears in Las Vegas. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/8LygUTkSJG – 6:00 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
It’s Britney bitch! This Victor Wembanyama/Britney Spears incident is crazy. pic.twitter.com/B7Wg14B6JH – 5:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which player or team are you most excited to watch in NBA Summer League?
All eyes will obviously be on Victor Wembanyama, but I’m curious who else you’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/MHZdrl7WEl – 5:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Spurs plan to limit Victor Wembanyama’s workload both in Las Vegas Summer League and in his rookie season. But those around the NBA don’t view Wembanyama as injury prone. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3D2tNB2 pic.twitter.com/FqKFKhf4Bh – 12:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is one of the most popular basketball players in the world. His popularity now caused an incident with a pop music icon.
Britney Spears was hit in the face by member of Wemby’s security team 🤯 basketnews.com/news-191689-br… – 12:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Spurs announce their Vegas summer league roster with No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama included. pic.twitter.com/lA77VgvTjI – 10:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will play in front of a sold-out gathering on Friday night 👀 pic.twitter.com/npObGDFpIQ – 5:48 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He’s a crafty player. It’s good to let him run around.”
A game before Victor Wembanyama makes his 2023 summer league debut, Malaki Branham made his. The results were impressive. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 12:15 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Victor Wembanyama will need to figure out where he fits in. This is Julian Champagnie’s team now. – 10:00 PM
More on this storyline
“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” Spears said. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…” -via Kens5.com / July 6, 2023
Cassidy Hubbarth: .@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears -via Twitter / July 6, 2023
Nonetheless, NBA talent evaluators expect Wembanyama will need to play about three NBA seasons before fully adapting to the league’s more physical opponents. They have praised Wembanyama for strengthening his listed 237-pound frame. -via sportsnaut.com / July 6, 2023