Britney Spears disputes Victor Wembanyama claim she grabbed him from behind

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” Spears said. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…” -via Kens5.com / July 6, 2023