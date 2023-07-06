Cameron Johnson's contract extension with Nets may reach up to $108.2 million

Michael Scotto: Sources: Cam Johnson’s 4-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets includes a base salary of $90 million with $4.7 million in likely projected bonuses, $13.5 million in projected unlikely bonuses, and can reach up to $108.2 million if he hits all bonus incentives, @hoopshype has learned.
USA Basketball today announced the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Manila. The 2023 USA Men’s National Team includes Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers). -via USA Basketball / July 6, 2023
The Nets locked up Cam Johnson to a long-term deal within the first hour of free agency on Friday night. Johnson agreed to a four-year, $108 million contract to stay in Brooklyn. The deal was first reported by ESPN, and confirmed by The Post. “I’ve really come to appreciate the people here and that means a tremendous amount to me,” Johnson said before entering free agency. “I haven’t made any decisions business-wise yet, but I definitely have factors I’m considering and I am warming up to New York, certainly.” -via New York Post / June 30, 2023
Largely expected to get a four-year, $90 million deal that matched Bridges’ pact, Johnson’s market started to explode into the nine-figure range. “I know a lot of people probably want him on different teams. I just tell him, ‘I know money and this and that, but just know where I want you. And you can’t leave your twin!’ ” Bridges told The Post. “But he knows. He knows that I never want him to go. And I hope that he stays and they offer him a really good deal. Get my boy paid and go from there.” -via New York Post / June 30, 2023