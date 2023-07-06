Clippers were interested in Pascal Siakam

Siakam is expected to remain the subject of trade rumors if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Raptors. “The Clippers were interested,” added Lowe about trade deadline activity. “I just don’t know what the Clippers have.”
Source: RealGM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Looked at five Pascal Siakam trade scenarios for the Raptors: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/16g6uAixSK – 3:54 PM
If Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, all-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially. -via SportsNet / July 6, 2023
There is persistent speculation that Pascal Siakam — the team’s leading scorer, second-most prolific playmaker and ultimate home-grown success story — could be traded before the regular season starts and perhaps much sooner as the NBA’s transaction market simmers. -via SportsNet / July 5, 2023
Sources have described a team where the veterans — VanVleet and Siakam especially — were deeply frustrated with the younger players on the roster and VanVleet let them know about it, something the younger set didn’t appreciate at all. Nurse wasn’t able to bridge the divide as key players kept getting hurt and open three after open three drew only iron. -via SportsNet / July 5, 2023