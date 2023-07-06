Clippers were interested in Pascal Siakam

Clippers were interested in Pascal Siakam

Main Rumors

Clippers were interested in Pascal Siakam

July 6, 2023- by

By |

Siakam is expected to remain the subject of trade rumors if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Raptors. “The Clippers were interested,” added Lowe about trade deadline activity. “I just don’t know what the Clippers have.”
Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Looked at five Pascal Siakam trade scenarios for the Raptors: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/16g6uAixSK3:54 PM

More on this storyline

If Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, all-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially. -via SportsNet / July 6, 2023
There is persistent speculation that Pascal Siakam — the team’s leading scorer, second-most prolific playmaker and ultimate home-grown success story — could be traded before the regular season starts and perhaps much sooner as the NBA’s transaction market simmers. -via SportsNet / July 5, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home