Damian Lillard's agent tells Miami Herald: He wants to play in Miami, period

This battle, and the combined position of Lillard and Goodwin, does go a long way toward explaining Philadelphia’s public stance on Damian Lillard. Philadelphia has not ruled out a trade for Lillard entirely, sources have said throughout the past week, but team personnel have consistently underplayed the odds of doing so. That’s for good reason — it would come at a high price, it would require multiple teams and a lot of moving parts, and it’s unclear if the Sixers would emerge as a championship-ready team from such a trade. Gutting your team for the sake of chasing another star could have disastrous consequences, and potentially leave the Sixers in a worse spot than they’re in right now. -via Philly Voice / July 6, 2023