Damian Lillard’s agent warning non-Heat teams against trading for his client

In the wake of past trade requests, like those from Durant last season or Anthony Davis in 2019, there are differences borne out of Lillard’s determination to get a trade to Miami. The Los Angeles Lakers and Suns gathered up high draft picks in repeated trips to the lottery and developed those assets into future All-Star players. Miami has missed the playoffs three times in the past 15 seasons, which has made it harder to harvest the requisite package for the kind of blockbuster the Blazers want to negotiate. That’s also the issue for the LA Clippers, who have interest in a Lillard trade, sources said . -via ESPN / July 6, 2023