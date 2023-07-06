Donovan Mitchell a trade candidate next year?

July 6, 2023

By |

Which player has flown under the radar in free agency but will be a big storyline come February’s trade deadline? Bontemps: Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland has to try to prove over the next year it’s worth having Mitchell sign up long term, or they’ll have to consider moving him with a year left on his deal next offseason. If the Cavaliers struggle next season, Mitchell’s name could come up.
Source: NBA Insiders @ ESPN

StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- by a rookie (last 25 seasons):
+429 — Tim Duncan
+385 — Ben Simmons
+357 — Donovan Mitchell
+347 — Andrei Kirilenko
+345 — Jayson Tatum
Over half of them finished top 3 in the same ROY vote. pic.twitter.com/bI3btYemUT5:32 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
My guy @Amed_Rosario hoopin tn!!!! – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That one time when Donovan Mitchell and Dante Exum both played was the most fun I’ve ever seen a Utah Jazz summer league team. – 10:27 PM

Donovan Mitchell: Just like old times @tyjerome_ 😂😂 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / July 2, 2023
Speaking at Fanatics’ inaugural Merch Madness Fan Gear Giveaway in Harlem, New York, on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell explained his excitement for Emoni Bates’ arrival in Cleveland. “I’ve known him for a little bit, so I’m excited to get him in Cleveland,” Mitchell told Fox News Digital of the 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward. “He’s got a lot of talent, man. A lot of talent. He’s going to be able to help us for sure.” -via TalkBasket / June 29, 2023

