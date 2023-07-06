EJ Liddell signs three-year deal with Pelicans

Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer. – 6:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After 361 days since playing his last game, #Pelicans forward EJ Liddell is excited to return to action Friday vs. Minnesota in summer league opener. The Ohio State product had been described as a draft-night steal by many analysts in 2022. Article: bit.ly/3XHuclX pic.twitter.com/tbSZVPFuHi – 1:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Can Karlo Matković or EJ Liddell shine for the Pelicans? New Orleans Summer League preview
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Christian Clark: E.J. Liddell said he progressed to playing 1 on 1. Hopeful to play in Summer League. Asked him about his NBA position. Said Larry Nance Jr. can be a model for him. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 14, 2023