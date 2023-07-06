Glenn Robinson III plans to resume his NBA career

During an exclusive conversation with Fieldhouse Files, Robinson III shared that he plans to resume his NBA career and is preparing for workouts scheduled with NBA teams next week in Las Vegas. Teams like Milwaukee, Boston and Golden State have all expressed interest, he said. “We’re gonna host some private workouts to try to crack that door and get back in this thing,” said Robinson III, who moved from Indianapolis to Los Angeles in February.
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Glenn Robinson III has been away the NBA for the past two seasons, but he’s ramping up for a return.
He shares what he’s been up to and what’s fueling the return in an exclusive interview with @FieldhouseFiles:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/glenn-robins… pic.twitter.com/ROf5ATSeJ5 – 8:43 AM
NEW: Glenn Robinson III has been away the NBA for the past two seasons, but he’s ramping up for a return.
He shares what he’s been up to and what’s fueling the return in an exclusive interview with @FieldhouseFiles:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/glenn-robins… pic.twitter.com/ROf5ATSeJ5 – 8:43 AM
More on this storyline
He’s completely healthy now, more confident than ever in his abilities and of what teams need, both on and off the court. “I’ve secretly kind of been training and getting ready for the last four months,” he continued. “It’s like riding a bike once I got back in the gym and committed myself to OK, this is what I want to do. “Coming back, I know I need to step it up, I need to take my mental game to a whole other level, take my physical game to a whole other level. I know teams want to see if I’m aggressive, see these things that I was a little timid to and shy to before I left. How is he coming back being 29, being a vet now? I’m just taking pride in all of that.” -via Fieldhouse Files / July 6, 2023
Former NBA Slam Dunk champion Glenn Robinson III is attempting an NBA comeback after signing with agent Keith Kreiter of Edge Sports. Robinson III, who recently tweeted a video making 22 straight three-pointers, has workouts scheduled with several NBA teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League action. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023