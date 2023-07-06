Grizzlies and Suns swap draft picks, Isaiah Todd heads to Memphis

Adrian Wojnarowski: PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks. – 9:11 PM
PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks. – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Isaiah Todd, Marcus Carr and Jawun Evans getting up shots. #Suns #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/u7wp9CbMbK – 3:14 PM
Isaiah Todd, Marcus Carr and Jawun Evans getting up shots. #Suns #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/u7wp9CbMbK – 3:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Isaiah Todd said he gets “emotional” thinking about “winning a championship” with Bradley Beal as they were teammates in Washington. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lkk3s8H2kv – 3:34 PM
Isaiah Todd said he gets “emotional” thinking about “winning a championship” with Bradley Beal as they were teammates in Washington. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lkk3s8H2kv – 3:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It was kind of exciting, especially to still be with my mentor and big brother.”
Jordan Goodwin said he learned Bradley Beal was traded to the Suns when he checked Instagram, then 5 minutes later got the call that he was going too. Glad to still be with Beal and Isaiah Todd pic.twitter.com/LhBkt15MM4 – 3:31 PM
“It was kind of exciting, especially to still be with my mentor and big brother.”
Jordan Goodwin said he learned Bradley Beal was traded to the Suns when he checked Instagram, then 5 minutes later got the call that he was going too. Glad to still be with Beal and Isaiah Todd pic.twitter.com/LhBkt15MM4 – 3:31 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: “I almost get emotional just thinking about us winning a championship one day, everything that he might have went through behind closed doors and watching him as a kid.” I asked Isaiah Todd about having Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin here in Phoenix to help him acclimate: pic.twitter.com/5dzHW76U7A -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / July 5, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I came straight here.” Isaiah Todd on being part of the Bradley Beal trade as he’s been here in Phoenix for nearly two weeks. #Suns pic.twitter.com/zHNmxJZ23Y -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / July 5, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Including the non-guaranteed/partially guaranteed deals for Ish Wainright and Jordan Goodwin, the Suns are at 15 players. Likely means two-way deals for Toumani Camara and Saben Lee, and that Torrey Craig/Bismack Biyombo are gone unless someone (Isaiah Todd?) is waived -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / July 2, 2023