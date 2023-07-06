Hawks give Dejounte Murray a four-year extension

Chris Haynes: All-Star guard Dejounte Murray with CEO of @KlutchSports Rich Paul and Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement on a four-year, $120 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/jfQdUX2goL
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Shams Charania: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 6, 2023
The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major big haul of assets for Lillard. A deal in the ballpark of what Brooklyn received for Kevin Durant, or what Utah received from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert, and from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Each deal involved three to four first-round picks and solid to good players. As of now, according to a league source, Miami’s best offer to Portland hasn’t even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star. -via Oregonian / July 6, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: Kobe Bufkin said that, among the veteran Hawks, he has talked with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Saddiq Bey since being drafted. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / July 5, 2023