Hornets, Rockets among teams interested in Aaron Holiday

The Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets are among the teams that have shown interest in free-agent point guard Aaron Holiday, league sources told HoopsHype. Holiday is considered a 3-and-D point guard during his five-year NBA career thus far as a 37.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach deal with guard Aaron Holiday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:37 PM

