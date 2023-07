Jayson Tatum recruiting Damian Lillard

While Lillard reportedly requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and has a preference to play for the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics have at least “expressed some interest” in the veteran point guard, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday on NBA Today: “When you look at the league and his stated preference is to win, and teams that have the assets and maybe the ability to get this done, the Boston Celtics have the ability to get this done…I know they have expressed some interest already in this, but this is not a team that is necessarily on the list, this is not a city that he would necessarily welcome going to right now, at least from what I understand, but as far as a team that can win and that actually has the assets to do it, they make a lot of sense.” -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2023