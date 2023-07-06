Jayson Tatum recruiting Damian Lillard

Additionally, Marc Spears of Andscape hinted during an appearance on NBA Today over the weekend (h/t MassLive’s Brian Robb) that Jayson Tatum was trying to get Lillard to consider joining the Celtics. “I’m hearing Jayson Tatum is knocking on that door now too to figure out a way to get (Lillard) to come to Boston,” Spears said.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I love Jaylen [Brown] but I’d definitely consider [trading him for Damian Lillard]”.
@WalkerAntoine8 tells @TermineRadio & @SamMitchellNBA he likes Boston better than Miami for a potential Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/q0OeuVXBWY – 8:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The longest tenured remaining Celtics…
1. Jaylen Brown
2. Jayson Tatum
3. Rob Williams
4. Payton Pritchard – 8:06 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat, running through the biggest questions after a brisk free agency: the best blue-chip assets in the Dame chase, who needs James Harden, the most confusing and encouraging teams, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/266jp9… – 6:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here, have some Dame Lillard fantasy slop I cooked up pic.twitter.com/SpXHaIgtWB – 6:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: The case for and against Brooklyn acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The case for and against the Nets acquiring Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard trade clutchpoints.com/nets-case-acqu… – 6:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Don’t have it in me to listen to ESPN debate every day why Lillard should be pushing for Boston/Philly instead of Heat & this whole “respect” for Spurs thing. ESPN seems to keep alive other non Miami options partly to justify debating this on its hours and hours of panel shows. – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Woj correctly notes that this is different from Durant trade request, which wasn’t honored for 7 1/2 months, because Blazers won’t try to talk Dame out of it (unlike Nets/Durant) and taking Dame to Blazers training camp “wouldn’t be a pleasant (environment) for anyone” – 5:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- by a rookie (last 25 seasons):
+429 — Tim Duncan
+385 — Ben Simmons
+357 — Donovan Mitchell
+347 — Andrei Kirilenko
+345 — Jayson Tatum
Over half of them finished top 3 in the same ROY vote. pic.twitter.com/bI3btYemUT – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Complex math won’t get in the way of a Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
When should we expect any resolution on James Harden and Damian Lillard? Talking about that & more w/ @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio at 2:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 5:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard makes so much sense for the Heat, but finding a deal isn’t as simple.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod
– Summer League
– Luxury tax conversation
– Dame
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=VHNo0c… pic.twitter.com/AGglbjNUEa – 3:53 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I do believe that as long as it’s a good basketball situation that Damian Lillard would be fine with a trade somewhere other than Miami, eventually. His contract runs too long for him to be ticked off indefinitely – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Complex math won’t get in the way of a Damian Lillard deal, Heat practically invented it. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/05/com… From Jimmy Butler to Goran Dragic to Antoine Walker to Shaquille O’Neal, the Heat have a history of making the numbers work. – 2:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The whole idea that Lillard demanding a trade to one team with four years left on his contract setting some kind of precedent is laughable. OK, maybe when the next franchise goat who spent 11 with one small-market team demands a trade, we can refer back to this summer. – 1:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Don’t know why teams would be worried about Damian Lillard’s contract. It’s only four years away from being expiring. – 1:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
As ugly as James Harden’s exodus with the Rockets was – and how he forced his way out was disgraceful – he never limited Houston’s trade options to the extent Damian Lillard is doing right now. – 12:57 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
The mythical FAs considering the Trail Blazers would be much more concerned about how they will be treated as a Blazer, rather than how they will be treated if they want out. Dame was always treated like a king, by the team and the city. It’s crazy to worry about future FAs. – 12:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Spurs also loom as a strong contender to potentially help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up with the Heat.
San Antonio has the needed contracts and cap space to absorb Tyler Herro and Jusuf Nurkic.
Sean Highkin @highkin
New: If Joe Cronin is really prioritizing the future of the Trail Blazers, he has to be prepared to send Damian Lillard wherever he can get the best offer, even if it’s not Miami
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I honestly believe they’re telling the Blazers anyone but (Jimmy) Butler, and (Bam) Adebayo”
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
League sources say it was a marriage of necessity between Kyrie Irving and the @dallasmavs and how things need to work out with Luka and Kyrie.
Also, how Dame Lillard differs from James Harden and Kyrie in front office eyes.
From @HeavyOnSports…
ICYMI:
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Something to also consider: “If Scoot or even Sharpe think they are the next Dame Lillard, then how the Blazers break up with the actual Dame Lillard might be relevant.” @teamziller – 10:20 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Waiting on Dame & Harden, fake sports stupidity, Angels woes, July 4 magic, @basketballtalk, Summer League, Vegas decisions, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Do the Blazers have all the power in the Dame trade saga, or is Lillard in control?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live now!
🏀Latest on Dame Lillard
🏀James Harden Trade Packages
🏀News & Notes
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Mess that is the Sixers
Gem from Nola
Lillard
New from Tastykake
⬇️ go.audacy.com/beJPE98rbBb – 6:18 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ summer-league team will include Bilal Coulibaly, Johnny Davis, Quenton Jackson and Xavier Cooks. Second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic also is listed on the roster. The team will be coached by Landon Tatum, who spent last season as the Go-Go’s associate head coach. – 1:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and a fan in Paris
(Via @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/zyi5FREaEc – 4:14 PM
While Lillard reportedly requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and has a preference to play for the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics have at least “expressed some interest” in the veteran point guard, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday on NBA Today: “When you look at the league and his stated preference is to win, and teams that have the assets and maybe the ability to get this done, the Boston Celtics have the ability to get this done…I know they have expressed some interest already in this, but this is not a team that is necessarily on the list, this is not a city that he would necessarily welcome going to right now, at least from what I understand, but as far as a team that can win and that actually has the assets to do it, they make a lot of sense.” -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2023
Durant stayed with the Nets and appeared to be on course to remaining with the franchise long-term until Kyrie Irving requested a trade after his own extension talks broke down. That scenario does not appear to be repeating itself with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. “I think both sides realize that this is over,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “This is not a situation, necessarily, where the Blazers are trying to talk Damian Lillard back in.” -via RealGM / July 6, 2023
NBA guru Brian Windhorst of ESPN has dropped a crucial update on this whole trade saga. According to Windy, the Nets could be in the mix for Herro: “It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well,” Windhorst said. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They’re actually a candidate to make a trade where they bring in more salary than they send out.” -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart: “Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. “(When) My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that me and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the #Celtics.” -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / July 2, 2023
Nick DePaula: There’s an upcoming Tatum 1 inspired by the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11, @JayTatum0’s favorite sneaker. pic.twitter.com/P5McQSYGrC -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 1, 2023