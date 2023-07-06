Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE
Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE – 6:08 PM
The Sacramento Kings have announced the NBA2K24 Summer League roster in Las Vegas. No Keegan Murray as expected. Of course, no Sasha Vezenkov for the Kings. Vezenkov expected to attend in Las Vegas, supporting the team. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/q3CgvPbreT – 6:05 PM
The Sacramento Kings have announced the NBA2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. No Keegan Murray as expected. Of course, no Sasha Vezenkov for the Kings. Vezenkov expected to attend in Las Vegas, supporting the team with his new teammates. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/LlPLJacN1B – 6:04 PM
Heat fall 95-83 to Kings, Keegan Murray in summer league despite Nikola Jovic’s 22 sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/hea… – 7:19 AM
The night belonged to Keegan Murray. And not only. In his first appearance in Sacramento, Sasha Vezenkov saw his teammate score 41 points against the Heat, looking ready for their partnership on the floor. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud #NBA
We slobbered all over Keegan Murray.
It’s a little bit early, but Keegan Murray will be a main candidate for MIP trophy in 2023-24 season. His first signs at California Classic spoke volumes on it. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud – 2:17 AM
Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks on Keegan Murray’s Summer League duty being complete after tonight’s 41-point performance in win over Heat, talks defense, 2-0 CA Classic and raves about Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.
As the Kings move to 2-0 in summer league before heading to Las Vegas, Keon Ellis on tonight’s win over the Heat, Keegan Murray’s 41 point night, going forward without Murray in games and what he’s doing with the color of his hair. pic.twitter.com/qJe2Zaumqc – 1:01 AM
Keon Ellis on Keegan Murray and plenty of questions about his hair. pic.twitter.com/mIQpplszfe – 12:58 AM
Colby Jones discusses his two summer league contests in the books, his comfort level playing with the Kings, the 41 point effort from Keegan Murray and heading to Las Vegas 2-0. pic.twitter.com/l8dWTYe2if – 12:58 AM
Kings summer league coach Luke Loucks says Keegan Murray will accompany the team to Las Vegas and participate in practices, but he will not play. – 12:35 AM
“That’s Keegan’s last game for summer league.” -Luke Loucks on Keegan Murray – 12:32 AM
Kings summer league coach Luke Loucks says Keegan Murray will not play in Las Vegas. – 12:31 AM
Heat fall 95-83 to Kings, Keegan Murray in summer league despite Nikola Jovic’s 22. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/hea… – 12:05 AM
Keegan Murray tonight:
41 PTS
5 REB
4 BLK
6-11 3P
Kings go 2-0 in the California Classic, topping both the Warriors and tonight the Heat. Keegan Murray with 41 points in 31 minutes. Alex O’Connell with 14, Keon Ellis 12. Off to Vegas. – 12:00 AM
41 points, 6 3s and 13 free throws for Sacramento’s Keegan Murray in summer league action vs Miami. – 11:59 PM
41 points for Keegan Murray tonight at the California Classic.
The most encouraging sign is the shot creation and he’s getting to the free throw line a ton. He looks stronger and he’s playing with a ton of confidence.
Keegan Murray leaves the game to a standing ovation after scoring 41 points in the final game of the California Classic. – 11:58 PM
MVP chants for Keegan Murray here at Golden 1 Center. He’s up to 36 points. Safe to say he is the unofficial California Classic MVP for the second year in a row. – 11:48 PM
Keegan Murray is heading back to the scorers table. He has 32 points already. – 11:40 PM
Keegan Murray is going off. He has 32 points through three quarters. He’s 9 of 18 from the field, 5 of 10 from 3-point range at 9 of 11 at the free-throw line. – 11:34 PM
Keegan Murray up to 32 points through three quarters vs. Heat tonight. Had 29 Monday vs. Golden State. – 11:32 PM
Kings take a 47-40 lead into the half. Keegan Murray with a big 19 point half. Alex O’Connell with 8 points in 4 minutes. 7 points each for Ellis and Jones. – 11:04 PM
Kings lead 21-14 after 1Q. Keegan Murray has 14 points on 7-for-8 from the line. – 10:32 PM
Keegan Murray closes the first quarter with 14 of the Kings’ 21 points. – 10:32 PM
Keegan Murray averaged 1 free throw attempt per game last season. He went to the line 11 times in Game 1 of the Cal Classic and he’s already gone to the stripe 4 times in this game. Playing a more physical brand. – 10:23 PM
Keegan Murray nails a 3-ball. He’s already up to 6 points in the first few minutes of this game. Both Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis look better in the opening quarter of this game. Better flow. Everyone involved. – 10:16 PM
Loucks went on to say that one of the team’s scouts who was in the building compared Murray’s potential rise in year two to the one that Kawhi Leonard took back in 2012-13. “It wasn’t that Keegan is Kawhi or Kawhi is Keegan, but the step from rookie season, like oh, we’ve got a pretty good rookie, to like, holy smokes, this guy can be exceptional,” Loucks said. “I think we’re all seeing it as an organization, we’re feeling it, but we’re also pushing him to believe in that. I think he’s feeling it and he’s also embracing it, like, okay, if you guys want me to take this next step, I’m going to do it.” -via Kings Beat / July 4, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Keegan Murray leads the Kings over the Warriors in Day one of California Classic 100-94, scoring 29 points and pulling down just one rebound in 31 minutes of action. Jordan Ford 18, Colby Jones 12. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / July 4, 2023