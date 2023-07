Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

Loucks went on to say that one of the team’s scouts who was in the building compared Murray’s potential rise in year two to the one that Kawhi Leonard took back in 2012-13. “It wasn’t that Keegan is Kawhi or Kawhi is Keegan, but the step from rookie season, like oh, we’ve got a pretty good rookie, to like, holy smokes, this guy can be exceptional,” Loucks said. “I think we’re all seeing it as an organization, we’re feeling it, but we’re also pushing him to believe in that. I think he’s feeling it and he’s also embracing it, like, okay, if you guys want me to take this next step, I’m going to do it.” -via Kings Beat / July 4, 2023