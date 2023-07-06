Kendrick Perkins getting a promotion at ESPN?

Kendrick Perkins’ star keeps rising at ESPN. The NBA analyst is a “strong contender” to become a full-time member of the network’s national “NBA Countdown” studio show, sources told Front Office Sports.
Source: Michael McCarthy @ Front Office Sports
I really like this Grant Williams move by the Mavs!!!! He’s going to flourish well along side Luka and Kyrie. Carry the hell on… – 7:22 PM
Kristian Winfield: Kendrick Perkins and Marc Spears say on ESPN that Damian Lillard actually requested his trade on Monday, not today. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / July 1, 2023