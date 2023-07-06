Knicks, Clippers discussed Toppin, Grimes, Fournier, three firsts for Paul George

The Knicks and Clippers originally had trade talks surrounding Paul George at the NBA Draft. At the time, New York was considering a package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks in exchange for George, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
After that, RJ Barrett’s name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the asking price of parting with Barrett, Grimes, three first-round picks, and then having to negotiate a long-term extension for George, who’s 33 years old, was too high for the Knicks. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023
For James Harden, that preference, I’m told, remains to return to his hometown of Los Angeles where he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers. For Damian Lillard, I’m told, he continues to be very adamant about only wanting to play for the Miami Heat. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
The asking price for Paul George was too darn high. Any possibility of a trade to the Knicks is, as it stands, considered “off the table” after the Los Angeles Clippers star made it known he wants a contract extension, according to MSG analyst and ESPN New York host Alan Hahn. -via New York Post / July 5, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks