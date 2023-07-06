Knicks did not want to part with RJ Barrett for George

After that, RJ Barrett’s name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the asking price of parting with Barrett, Grimes, three first-round picks, and then having to negotiate a long-term extension for George, who’s 33 years old, was too high for the Knicks.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
The New York Knicks’ roster does not look finished. And it’s not because they no longer employ a conventional backup power forward. This isn’t 1998. There are no bangers who will mutilate them just because Josh Hart or RJ Barrett is at the four instead of the slightly taller Obi Toppin, who was there last season. But this group — power forwards, aside — is not balanced. Even after trading Toppin to the Indiana Pacers and signing former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was the team’s top free-agent target heading into July, something is off. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
Michael Grange: Team commitments remain intact. Fernandez coached Jamal Murray in Denver and health permitting there is some optimism the Nuggets star will join a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett, among others at @FIBAWC -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 27, 2023
The Knicks have the most trade assets among teams that made the playoffs this past season. They had enough to acquire Donovan Mitchell last summer but ultimately chose not to top Cleveland’s offer for him. They can trade up to eight first-round picks this season as well as a combination of players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin. While the Knicks will be on the hunt for an All-Star, Lillard doesn’t seem like an ideal target. They don’t need backcourt help anymore with Jalen Brunson playing at an All-Star level. Their biggest needs are at the frontcourt, so it’s possible we see them pursue players like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid, should any of them become available. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Obi Toppin, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks