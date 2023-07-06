Knicks would consider extension for Immanuel Quickley around $20 million per year

The Knicks would consider an extension for Immanuel Quickley around $20 million per year, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Quickley play himself into a higher average annual salary, the Knicks may consider trading him as part of a package to acquire a star player.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Immanuel Quickley
REGISTRATION TOMORROW AND THE 10th
📍 Havre de Grace Maryland pic.twitter.com/xF4gYwmjdo – 3:11 PM
The Knicks are overflowing with guards: Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Hart and DiVincenzo. They’re loaded with bigs: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein. Yet, they’re without a rangy wing — unless they believe Barrett is ready for a defensive leap. They went into the offseason hoping to improve their shooting. And swapping Toppin for DiVincenzo does that … but not in a meaningful way. And that, in part, is why this offseason appears incomplete. In their most-important moments, the Knicks will deploy no more shooting than they did during 2022-23 — and sometimes, they may show off even less. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023
The Knicks are not trying to move Quickley, but they also don’t seem to be against it if they uncover the proper trade. I have heard of at least one situation where they spoke to another team about flipping Quickley for a very good player in his prime. Talks didn’t go far, and it did not seem equivalent to what was going on this past autumn when the Knicks had legitimate discussions with various teams about dealing Quickley for a first-round pick or something like it, league sources told The Athletic at the time. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
Immanuel Quickley: First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey 😂 -via Twitter @IQ_GodSon / June 16, 2023