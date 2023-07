Knicks would consider extension for Immanuel Quickley around $20 million per year

The Knicks are overflowing with guards: Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Hart and DiVincenzo. They’re loaded with bigs: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein. Yet, they’re without a rangy wing — unless they believe Barrett is ready for a defensive leap. They went into the offseason hoping to improve their shooting. And swapping Toppin for DiVincenzo does that … but not in a meaningful way. And that, in part, is why this offseason appears incomplete. In their most-important moments, the Knicks will deploy no more shooting than they did during 2022-23 — and sometimes, they may show off even less . -via The Athletic / July 5, 2023