Kobe Bryant now has most NBA 2K covers of any player ever

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently came out with her Top 5 list of most important players in franchise history. She picked Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. There was (at least) one glaring absentee from the list — a guy who goes by the name of Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq himself caught wind of the savagery from Jeanie and the Hall of Fame center and three-time Lakers champ, among other things, could not help but react to her former employer treating him as the odd man out. O’Neal took to Instagram to air his grievance. Shaquille O’Neal: whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023