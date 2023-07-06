Kobe Bryant now has most NBA 2K covers of any player ever

hoopshypeofficial: Kobe Bryant makes the cover of NBA 2K once again… which puts him at No. 1 all -time ahead of Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. NBA 2K covers Six: Kobe Bryant Five: Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson Four: Shaquille O’Neal Three: Kevin Durant Two: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker Just an FYI.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NBA 2K announces 2K24 will feature a Black Mamba Edition AND a Kobe Bryant Edition pic.twitter.com/8bquIJZMO0 – 12:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kobe Bryant will be this year’s cover athlete for the NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. pic.twitter.com/caY2MPSH32 – 12:24 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
The new NBA2K with Kobe on the cover is going to be lit pic.twitter.com/9118XlAjCp – 11:48 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kobe Bryant has been revealed as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24 🫡
2K Games is also releasing a “Black Mamba” special edition when the game drops. pic.twitter.com/k6lWKNwueW – 11:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kobe in 20 seasons:
— 25/5/5
— 18x All-Star
— 15x All-NBA
— 12x All-Defense
— 5x NBA Champ
— 2x FMVP
— MVP
All-time resume. pic.twitter.com/cFhL4cLZzZ – 11:23 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kobe Bryant will be the cover of NBA 2K24 🎮
(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/IIRi92OTcj – 11:01 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kobe Bufkin’s goal for this year’s Summer League: “To go win, of course. And then obviously (I have) smaller goals, just finding the flow of the game and then being able to apply (what we learned) when we get to the preseason and regular season.”
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Xavier Moon adds that rookies Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller have brought high energy, and that being a leader for the team this summer is a part of Moon playing the game the right way.
Moon: “Getting these guys to understand that is a part of me playing the game the right way.” pic.twitter.com/eI4fp3i0A0 – 3:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Preston praised Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller for being positive, high energy players, noting their years in college before becoming pros. Preston also looking forward to playing with Moussa Diabaté while noting how summer Clips can overcome lack of size. pic.twitter.com/EqoZwMOyE0 – 2:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First-round pick Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon going through a drill together. pic.twitter.com/RKDD7ypvVA – 2:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers pre practice
Brodric Thomas and Jordan Miller + Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon pic.twitter.com/OD4BsawuAg – 1:54 PM
Marc J. Spears: NBA 2K24’s cover will showcase the late great icon Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. pic.twitter.com/B2Tt1Dlrix -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / July 6, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently came out with her Top 5 list of most important players in franchise history. She picked Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. There was (at least) one glaring absentee from the list — a guy who goes by the name of Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq himself caught wind of the savagery from Jeanie and the Hall of Fame center and three-time Lakers champ, among other things, could not help but react to her former employer treating him as the odd man out. O’Neal took to Instagram to air his grievance. Shaquille O’Neal: whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023
