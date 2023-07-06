Mavericks considered sign-and-trade for Malik Beasley

Dallas considered a sign-and-trade possibility with the Lakers for Malik Beasley during the process, league sources told HoopsHype. The Bucks, Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, and Warriors expressed interest in Beasley, as previously reported on HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bud is gone but Malik Beasley might be the most “let it fly” guy the Bucks have had. NBA leaders in 3FGA/36:
1. Steph 11.9
2. Klay 11.5
3. *Beasley* 11.3
4. Dame 11.2
Bucks:
1. AJ Green 11.0
2. Pat 8.0
3. MarJon 7.3
4. Khris 7.3
5. Jingles 7.0
6. Jrue 6.8
7. Jevon/Grayson 6.7 – 1:47 PM
Bud is gone but Malik Beasley might be the most “let it fly” guy the Bucks have had. NBA leaders in 3FGA/36:
1. Steph 11.9
2. Klay 11.5
3. *Beasley* 11.3
4. Dame 11.2
Bucks:
1. AJ Green 11.0
2. Pat 8.0
3. MarJon 7.3
4. Khris 7.3
5. Jingles 7.0
6. Jrue 6.8
7. Jevon/Grayson 6.7 – 1:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Robin and Brook Lopez will reunite in Milwaukee 🫂
The Bucks also added Malik Beasley, who spent the last season between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:07 AM
Robin and Brook Lopez will reunite in Milwaukee 🫂
The Bucks also added Malik Beasley, who spent the last season between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:07 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Malik Beasley signs a one-year contract with Milwaukee Bucks
sportando.basketball/en/malik-beasl… – 1:50 AM
Malik Beasley signs a one-year contract with Milwaukee Bucks
sportando.basketball/en/malik-beasl… – 1:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Beasley led the league in threes off the bench last season.
The Bucks were 2nd in the league in threes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/mzgWCNVUsj – 8:07 PM
Malik Beasley led the league in threes off the bench last season.
The Bucks were 2nd in the league in threes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/mzgWCNVUsj – 8:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Our NBA Free Agency Live Blog at @TheAthletic has now been updated with some quick thoughts on the Malik Beasley report: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 7:21 PM
Our NBA Free Agency Live Blog at @TheAthletic has now been updated with some quick thoughts on the Malik Beasley report: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 7:21 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se. – 7:00 PM
Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se. – 7:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 – 7:00 PM
Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
The Heat have told free-agent players like Malik Beasley, who agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee on Monday, that Miami is in a holding pattern before moving forward with its veteran-minimum signings, sources said. Other players like Josh Christopher, recently traded from Houston to Memphis, and Dario Šarić, who had a strong suitor in Golden State, could also be involved with Miami depending on these Damian Lillard proceedings, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 3, 2023
Michael Scotto: Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype . Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 3, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Malik Beasley’s free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 3, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Malik Beasley, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors