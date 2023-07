Mavericks considered sign-and-trade for Malik Beasley

Michael Scotto: Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype . Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 3, 2023