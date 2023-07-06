NBA 2K24 to showcase Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete for NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition

Marc J. Spears: NBA 2K24’s cover will showcase the late great icon Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. pic.twitter.com/B2Tt1Dlrix
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kobe Bryant has been revealed as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24 🫡
StatMuse @statmuse
Kobe in 20 seasons:
— 25/5/5
— 18x All-Star
— 15x All-NBA
— 12x All-Defense
— 5x NBA Champ
— 2x FMVP
— MVP
All-time resume. pic.twitter.com/cFhL4cLZzZ – 11:23 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kobe Bryant will be the cover of NBA 2K24 🎮
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kobe Bufkin’s goal for this year’s Summer League: “To go win, of course. And then obviously (I have) smaller goals, just finding the flow of the game and then being able to apply (what we learned) when we get to the preseason and regular season.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Xavier Moon adds that rookies Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller have brought high energy, and that being a leader for the team this summer is a part of Moon playing the game the right way.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers pre practice
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently came out with her Top 5 list of most important players in franchise history. She picked Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. There was (at least) one glaring absentee from the list — a guy who goes by the name of Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq himself caught wind of the savagery from Jeanie and the Hall of Fame center and three-time Lakers champ, among other things, could not help but react to her former employer treating him as the odd man out. O’Neal took to Instagram to air his grievance. Shaquille O’Neal: whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams being linked to Wood, and some people tried to fan the flames of that rumor by making a connection between his cover photo on Twitter of him and the great Kobe Bryant sharing a hug and his chances of landing with the Purple & Gold. -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023