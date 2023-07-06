Spurs considered making an offer to Austin Reaves

“I think the Reaves’ contract has the chance to be one of the best contracts in the league from a team perspective,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “The Lakers got very, very lucky that nobody made them pay through the nose. “And I know San Antonio was going back and forth on it. And just for whatever reason didn’t do it. And that’s a steal.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving, Jerami Grant rank as worst NBA free-agent deals; Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves among the best
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 9:31 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Signing of the summer so far imo is Austin Reaves, great value there. A lot of the Lakers resurgence post ASB was a direct result of him getting more playing time and him being the PNR ball handler and less about the other additions. – 7:14 AM
Clutch Points: The Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup this summer is COMPLETE 🇺🇸 🏀 Jalen Brunson 🏀 Tyrese Haliburton 🏀 Anthony Edwards 🏀 Austin Reaves 🏀 Josh Hart 🏀 Brandon Ingram 🏀 Mikal Bridges 🏀 Cam Johnson 🏀 Jaren Jackson Jr. 🏀 Paolo Banchero 🏀 Walker Kessler 🏀 Bobby Portis… pic.twitter.com/5CXeQyHzIJ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 2, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here is the breakdown on the Austin Reaves contract 4 years/$53.8M. 2023-24: $12M, 2024-25: $13M, 2025-26: $13.9M, 2026-27: $14.9M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023