Warriors, Hawks were interested in Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee drew interest from numerous playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, before ultimately choosing to re-sign with the Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Signing Mason Plumlee and Kobe Brown mirrors weekend signing of Russell Westbrook and trade of Kenyon Martin Jr., giving LAC very similar depth chart to post-ASB version of team.
It’s a mostly balanced roster — but one that needs trade.
After an aggressive pursuit to retain him by the Clippers, and weighing other offers described as more lucrative, Mason Plumlee returns on one-year deal
After Mason Plumlee's re-signing with the LA Clippers, here is a look at the new contracts of likely 2nd unit centers (excluding options that were picked up like Damian Jones, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Andre Drummond)
What stands out… pic.twitter.com/rc4PSS0K8H – 4:26 PM
Mason Plumlee returning to the LA Clippers to back up Ivica Zubac
Clippers, Mason Plumlee agree to one-year, $5 million deal
ESPN story on center Mason Plumlee returning to the Clippers on a free agent deal
Can confirm via team source that Mason Plumlee is back with the LA Clippers. Another 2024 expiring.
Thanks for the talk today everyone lol… here’s your updated depth chart. That’s 14 deals, including Russ, KJM, Mase, and NOT including FRP Brown or Preston. pic.twitter.com/EjbLPjz3lf – 2:20 PM
Can confirm Mason Plumlee is returning to the Clippers on a 1-year deal for $5 million. Clippers spent the first half of last season without a true center rotation. That won't be the case now.
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Prioritysports tells ESPN. Plumlee landed with Clippers at deadline and decides to stay with LA despite bigger financial offers elsewhere. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 3, 2023
Law Murray: The LA Clippers remain in touch with free agent center Mason Plumlee, per source. Like the point guard market, the center market is starting to shrivel. I wrote earlier that Clippers aren’t doing what they did last year and going into next season without a legitimate reserve 5 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 1, 2023
Los Angeles has also made starting center Ivica Zubac available in trade talks, sources said, with an idea of retaining veteran big man Mason Plumlee in his stead. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023