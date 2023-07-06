Warriors officially acquire Chris Paul from Washington

Golden State Warriors PR: The Warriors have acquired 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., guards Jordan Poole and Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second round draft pick and a 2030 first round draft pick (top 20 protected):
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Jordan Poole trade is official. Wizards get Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 1st rd pick and a 2027 2nd rd pick from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.
Both Baldwin Jr. and Rollins will play for the Wizards’ Summer League team. – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul to Warriors and Jordan Poole to Wizards now official. – 3:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul, officially a Golden State Warrior pic.twitter.com/7SYiH8ffkW – 3:31 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Per sources to @TheAthletic —
• 2nd rounder to Brooklyn is top-55 protected.
• Two 2nd round picks to Atlanta are unprotected.
• Two 2nd round picks to OKC are unprotected. In addition, there is a modification on one of the conditional 2nds from 2019 Westbrook/CP3 trade. – 2:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Two years ago today, Chris Paul played in his first career NBA Finals game:
32 PTS
9 AST
12-19 FG
4-7 3P
Led the game in points and assists. pic.twitter.com/EVYWVr0Nta – 1:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 1:00 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Oh you a Splash Bro now!”
Chris Paul learned he was traded to the Warriors during a pickup game 😅
(via @TidalLeague)
pic.twitter.com/FzEfesTk14 – 12:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d – 1:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
REDO: Top #Suns game 2023-24?
1. Warriors. Kevin Durant 1st game before GSW fans since going to Nets. Chris Paul with Warriors.
2. Nets. Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson back in Phoenix.
3. Nuggets. Defending champs stopped Suns in playoffs.
4. Pistons. Monty Williams back in PHX. – 3:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think they can co-exist”
Hear @QRich tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why he believes Chris Paul can be successful in Golden State
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/mfzHYqDMhS – 3:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biggest #Suns game 2023-24?
1. @ Warriors. Kevin Durant 1st game before Golden State fans since going to Nets. Chris Paul with Warriors.
2. @ Wizards. Bradley Beal back in D.C.
3. @ Nuggets. Defending champs stopped Suns in playoffs.
4. Pistons. Monty Williams back in Phoenix – 2:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘When I see him’: Isiah Thomas plans to speak to Chris Paul about comments on Phoenix #Suns trade (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 11:10 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Just reactivated the the dynasty league I’ve commished for 17 years.
Here was my championship squad during the very first season back in 2007-08.
Dying at Chris Paul STILL PLAYING BASKETBALL. pic.twitter.com/wCVdOPM0U0 – 8:42 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins likely will be added to the Washington Wizards’ summer-league roster after the previously agreed-to Wizards-Warriors trade headlined by Chris Paul and Jordan Poole is formally announced, sources told @TheAthleticNBA. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / July 6, 2023
DRAYMOND GREEN ON CHRIS PAUL COMING TO THE WARRIORS AND WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TEAM, AND PREDICTS THAT HE’LL “COMPLETELY UNLOCK JONATHAN KUMINGA’S GROWTH” “I think he brings a couple things. Number 1, I thought last year…and Stephen Curry said this in his press conference, we ran out of variety and what I mean about variety is in a team you need to have a variety…Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways to score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu to address the topic of a variety of ways to score. Cp plays totally different than Steph, totally different than Klay Thompson, totally different than myself and Jordan Poole… I also think last year, Steph and I got split up a lot and me and Steph together we’re dangerous. Our minutes got split up a bunch because our second unit couldn’t figure it out and in turn I got put into the second unit to help stabilize things. That’s like 15 fewer minutes a game we’re together. Well now, CP can anchor that unit…and I think that is a big thing to helping unlock our team again…I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Ayton looked like a bust before Chris came to Phoenix. No disrespect but more of a compliment to CP but people didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was gonna turn out to be and suddenly he became an all-star level player. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge! And I look forward to learning that from him.” -via YouTube / July 3, 2023
Los Angeles even re-engaged Boston about acquiring Brogdon in recent days, sources said. The Clippers were also prepared to offer Powell in a package for Chris Paul, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before Golden State ultimately acquired the veteran floor general in exchange for Jordan Poole. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
