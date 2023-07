Willy Hernangomez to Barcelona?

Rubio had led Spain to a gold medal in the previous World Cup but was unable to participate in the EuroBasket due to injury. During the European championship, Lorenzo Brown replaced him as a naturalized player in Sergio Scariolo’s team. However, Brown has decided to skip the upcoming tournament due to health reasons. The complete list includes: * Alberto Abalde * Álex Abrines * Santi Aldama * Darío Brizuela * Víctor Claver * Alberto Díaz * Jaime Fernández * Rudy Fernández * Usman Garuba * Juancho Hernangómez * Willy Hernangómez * Sergio Llull * Joel Parra * Jaime Pradilla * Ricky Rubio * Sebas Saiz -via EuroHoops.net / July 5, 2023