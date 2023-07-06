Willy Hernangomez to Barcelona?

George Zakkas: Willy Hernangomez and Barcelona are closing in on an agreement, as @SdnaGr just revealed. But, Real Madrid are holding his rights in Spain (Tanteo list) and they can match the final offer. So, nothing is done yet.
Willy Hernangomez and Barcelona are closing in on an agreement, as @SdnaGr just revealed.
Derecho de tanteo, Willy Hernangomez chiede di tornare in ACB
Willy Hernangomez is among the players who expressed intention to return to ACB League
Willy Hernangomez officially communicated his intentions to return to the Spanish ACB League next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/DgQpPC38VL – 5:12 AM
Willy Hernangomez officially expressed his willingness to return to Spain for the 2023-24 season. Spanish ACB League released the list of players who officially communicated their intention to return to the competition next season, and Hernangomez is among five players that did so. -via BasketNews / July 6, 2023
Rubio had led Spain to a gold medal in the previous World Cup but was unable to participate in the EuroBasket due to injury. During the European championship, Lorenzo Brown replaced him as a naturalized player in Sergio Scariolo’s team. However, Brown has decided to skip the upcoming tournament due to health reasons. The complete list includes: * Alberto Abalde * Álex Abrines * Santi Aldama * Darío Brizuela * Víctor Claver * Alberto Díaz * Jaime Fernández * Rudy Fernández * Usman Garuba * Juancho Hernangómez * Willy Hernangómez * Sergio Llull * Joel Parra * Jaime Pradilla * Ricky Rubio * Sebas Saiz -via EuroHoops.net / July 5, 2023
Eurobasket 2022 MVP Willy Hernangomez is considered the top potential replacement for Walter Tavares should he leave Real Madrid and return to the NBA, as reported by Ariel Ginsber of Israel Hayom. Hernangomez is a free agent since New Orleans refused to activate his team option for the 2023-24 season. -via Sportando / July 2, 2023