Blazers seeking four first-round picks, two quality players for Damian Lillard?

The Blazers, according to NBA sources, are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players for Damian Lillard. But accomplishing that could require adding a third team to the equation.
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case you’re wondering, SportsBetting.ag‘s odds favor (-250) that Damian Lillard will be traded by the end of July.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I would appreciate a resolution to the Damian Lillard situation just so we can stop arguing about the Damian Lillard situation – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have chips to put into play, but liar’s poker in a Lillard deal won’t necessarily come in Vegas. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/hea… How does the Heat stack stack up? Here’s a breakdown of Vegas hold ’em. – 1:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love KD…don’t love this statement in regard to Lillard: “I don’t think anybody involved is thinking about the fans when making these decisions.”
Really? Isn’t this whole thing about the fans? – 12:39 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Jayson Tatum con un cabildeo intenso para que Brad Stevens traiga a Damian Lillard a @Celtics sin perder a Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/K9sj6Lvz25 – 12:38 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the NFL abolish the Rooney Rule? Is Wembanyama being set up for failure? Could Andy Reid be the Greatest Coach of All-Time? The Latest on Lillard & more! Guests: @housh84
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s agent believes Blazers and Heat will reach a deal
Other teams need not bother.
“I don’t think another team would do a deal like that knowing everything that’s going on,” Aaron Goodwin said. “But if they do, then they don’t know Dame.”
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 11:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Are Damian Lillard’s demands and his agent’s methods reasonable?: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Lillard wants to take his talents to South Beach (couldn’t resist). But his pathway there is off to a bumpy start.
We examine situation.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 11:41 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I have a very hard time wrapping my mind around Dame Lillard, the most loyal NBA player of this generation (that has been sold to us), to “if he’s traded anywhere else other than Miami then he just won’t show up” … am I the asshole, or can I ask the question “do I look stupid?” – 11:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Nice to hear @CHold on @DirtAndSprague serving as the voice of reason about Dame situation. Station should just pre-empt all else and play that section on a loop. – 10:54 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Trail #Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson and coach Chauncey Billups are already creating a bond. With Damian Lillard expected to be traded, the 2023 No. 3 draft pick has a valuable mentor in the five-time All-Star and Finals MVP. bit.ly/3JNaUGi #NBA #NBASummerLeague – 10:34 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Waiting for Spurs-related updates on Britney Spears and/or Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/e71YgsutzO – 10:11 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Is the Heat’s trade package enough to land Damian Lillard? ⌚🤔
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon time: Wemby time, Lillard’s leverage, Dwight still clueless, Britney Spears, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Bum Of The Week, Corey Dillon’s not happy, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard trade update: Stalemate continues as Lillard’s camp pushes Miami or bust scenario
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 9:16 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam_Mares
– Damian Lillard’s agent warning non-Miami teams
– The offseason do-nothingers
– Nuggets still favorites?
– Looking forward to Wemby’s debut
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:27 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recent guard additions may have cost them a chance at acquiring Damian Lillard via a trade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/06/war… – 7:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Everything about all sides of the Damian Lillard trade discussion is moronic. – 12:47 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Thoughts on the stealth Dame trade piece, Boston’s big gamble, OKC, the Clips, the Blazers GOAT and more.
—What now with the Sixers w/ @ChrisRyan77
—‘The Idol’ falls way short (but is that a bad thing?) w/ @Wesley_Morris
open.spotify.com/episode/6VaN5u… – 12:02 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod just recorded and out soon w/ @ChrisBHaynes covering all the Dame Lillard latest, Portland matching Dallas’ Matisse Thybulle offer sheet and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray contract extension.
Subscribe here so it comes right to you: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @outsidethenba and I take stock of the current state of the Damian Lillard trade request conversation rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-cbs-…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=1uSRJO… – 11:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some NYK notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top available players, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Obi Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recent guard additions may have cost them a chance at acquiring Damian Lillard via a trade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/06/war… – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat’s roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams trade reaction + Damian Lillard offers w/ @SouichiTerada | Winning Plays Presented by @FDSportsbook [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 5:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics still expected to sign Jaylen Brown to supermax, not pursuing Damian Lillard, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Boston Celtics stockpiling picks to make “seismic” trade. Eventually. (No, not a Lillard trade)
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rumor… – 5:17 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
There is NO reason for the Blazers to rush into a trade for Lillard. Keep him until the trade deadline if necessary. There are sharks in this league circling the Trail Blazers and their shaky ownership. The key is don’t panic and make a deal because of someone else’s “deadline.” – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What if Portland trades Damian Lillard to another team instead of Miami? A person familiar w/ Lillard’s thinking: “He just wouldn’t report.” Meanwhile, Portland willing to wait for right deal even leading into next season’s trade deadline. Via @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PLsnCx – 3:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame’s agent made it clear why he’s been telling teams not to make a trade offer 😐 pic.twitter.com/iVoC1FVhfs – 3:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the Blazers matching Matisse Thybulle’s offer sheet from Dallas, and how it fits into the ongoing standoff between Joe Cronin and Damian Lillard’s representatives
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 3:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Oladipo trade being completed is notable, because it takes away a potential $10M salary to use as match a three-way Lillard trade. – 2:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin: ‘Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period’
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Agent’s implication: An unhappy Damian Lillard = an unprofessional Damian Lillard, if any of 29 teams OTHER than Miami has him on its roster for 2023-24.
That’s a whole new realm for a player heretofore lauded for his character, competitiveness and disinterest in chasing a ring. – 2:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At this point, I’m not sure how it could be made clearer: Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else.
Obviously, that kills the Trail Blazers’ leverage. But that’s just the reality right now. – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat send two picks to Thunder to move off Victor Oladipo contract; Kevin Love formally signs two-year deal to return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/hea… All while the Damian Lillard Watch continues. – 2:15 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
KD: After 9 years, fulfilled his contract and left in free agency.
Dame: After 11 years, requested a trade while still under contract.
KD: Labeled a traitor who ran from adversity.
Dame: Credited for staying loyal until he couldn’t take it anymore.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are at the part of the divorce where both are talking to as many of the best attorneys in town as they can so that those attorneys can’t represent the other. – 1:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Thoughts on Boston post Grant Williams, the ‘Miami or bust’ messaging on Damian Lillard, Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching options, Houston’s offseason, more si.com/nba/2023/07/06… – 1:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What do the Portland Trail Blazers owe Damian Lillard?
By: @outsidethenba
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Still waiting on the Max Strus deal to become official. – 1:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
And the Strus deal is now official, as well. So Oladipo and Strus trades cannot be expanded as part of a Damian Lillard deal. – 1:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Would you trade for Damian Lillard even if he and his agent are telling your team not to? That’s the question in front of every non-Miami team right now:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
-Per sources, the Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard.
-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.
-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The formally announced Strus and Oladipo moves means they no longer can be included in a larger deal by the Heat as a means to balance salary-cap numbers in a biger (Lillard) deal. – 1:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
News: Regarding report about message to non Heat teams, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, tells me: “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” – 1:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
If Damian Lillard wanted to pick his own team he had opportunities to get himself to free agency. He never did. I’m therefore not especially sympathetic to his desire to pick his own team. – 1:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Not that Woj needs confirming, but I can confirm, through a league source, that other teams have been discouraged by Lillard camp from making trade offers for Lillard. Some teams have called Lillard camp to inquire. Message the same: Lillard remains absolutely insistent on Heat. – 12:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK offseason notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top players available, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A trade to the Heat is the most viable outcome for Dame.
@JustinVerrier and Big Wos on the looming trade rumors.
The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that Zach LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023
Goodwin added that in no way does he expect the Blazers to accept a marginal return for Lillard. But at this point, the Blazers must be proactive in reaching a deal with Miami because he doesn’t believe other teams will pursue Lillard. “I don’t think another team would do a deal like that knowing everything that’s going on,” Goodwin said. “But if they do, then they don’t know Dame.” -via Oregonian / July 7, 2023
Ever since he formally requested a trade last week, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has made it clear he wants the front office to deal him to the Miami Heat. But what if the Blazers trade him elsewhere? “He just wouldn’t go,” a person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. “He just wouldn’t report.” -via sportsnaut.com / July 7, 2023