Bulls asking for a young player with upside and multiple picks for Zach LaVine

Stuck in NBA no man’s land, it would seem like the Zach LaVine smoke exists because the Bulls recognize trading him could be one of their only paths to aggressively retooling and reshaping the roster. PhillyVoice was told pre-draft that the Bulls were setting a reasonably high price for Zach LaVine, hoping to acquire a young player with upside and multiple picks, sources said.
Source: Philly Voice
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some new reporting connecting the Sixers to Zach LaVine today:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 12:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On Zach LaVine and the trade speculation that continues to surround him.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bu… – 11:34 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the offseason drags on, here is one Chicago Bulls trade idea for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 7:05 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine bought a $34 million home in California. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/chi… – 10:01 AM
But you should probably hold that thought — according to sources familiar with the situation, the Sixers and Bulls (as Johnson alludes to in his story) only really had check-in convos prior to the draft, with nothing evolving beyond that point. While this could change , the two teams have not been engaged in active dialogue, so any kind of multi-team deal involving LaVine and/or Harden would need some major work done to get close to completion. -via Philly Voice / July 7, 2023
The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that Zach LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023
The Bulls recognize LaVine represents their biggest trade asset. And league sources said the Bulls’ asking price in any conversation about LaVine has consistently been extremely high. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023