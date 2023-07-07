Damian Lillard was interested in Warriors before the Chris Paul trade

Ramona Shelburne was a guest on 95.7 The Game, where she revealed that Damian Lillard had an interest in joining the Warriors before they traded for Chris Paul. “They could have waited for Dame,” Shelburne said. “Dame is from the Bay Area. I know he was interested. If he got to the point where he was going to ask for a trade and the list was given, the Warrior would have initially been on that list. Now, it’s not possible. They could have waited.”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Everything about all sides of the Damian Lillard trade discussion is moronic. – 12:47 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Thoughts on the stealth Dame trade piece, Boston’s big gamble, OKC, the Clips, the Blazers GOAT and more.
—What now with the Sixers w/ @ChrisRyan77
—‘The Idol’ falls way short (but is that a bad thing?) w/ @Wesley_Morris
open.spotify.com/episode/6VaN5u…
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod just recorded and out soon w/ @ChrisBHaynes covering all the Dame Lillard latest, Portland matching Dallas’ Matisse Thybulle offer sheet and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray contract extension.
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @outsidethenba and I take stock of the current state of the Damian Lillard trade request conversation rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-cbs-…
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some NYK notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top available players, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Obi Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recent guard additions may have cost them a chance at acquiring Damian Lillard via a trade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/06/war… – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week's Heat Check podcast: Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat's roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams trade reaction + Damian Lillard offers w/ @SouichiTerada | Winning Plays Presented by @FDSportsbook [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 5:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics still expected to sign Jaylen Brown to supermax, not pursuing Damian Lillard, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Boston Celtics stockpiling picks to make “seismic” trade. Eventually. (No, not a Lillard trade)
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
There is NO reason for the Blazers to rush into a trade for Lillard. Keep him until the trade deadline if necessary. There are sharks in this league circling the Trail Blazers and their shaky ownership. The key is don’t panic and make a deal because of someone else’s “deadline.” – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What if Portland trades Damian Lillard to another team instead of Miami? A person familiar w/ Lillard’s thinking: “He just wouldn’t report.” Meanwhile, Portland willing to wait for right deal even leading into next season’s trade deadline. Via @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PLsnCx – 3:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame’s agent made it clear why he’s been telling teams not to make a trade offer 😐 pic.twitter.com/iVoC1FVhfs – 3:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Jordan Poole trade is official. Wizards get Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 1st rd pick and a 2027 2nd rd pick from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul to Warriors and Jordan Poole to Wizards now official. – 3:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul, officially a Golden State Warrior pic.twitter.com/7SYiH8ffkW – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the Blazers matching Matisse Thybulle's offer sheet from Dallas, and how it fits into the ongoing standoff between Joe Cronin and Damian Lillard's representatives
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Oladipo trade being completed is notable, because it takes away a potential $10M salary to use as match a three-way Lillard trade. – 2:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin: ‘Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period’
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Per sources to @TheAthletic —
• 2nd rounder to Brooklyn is top-55 protected.
• Two 2nd round picks to Atlanta are unprotected.
• Two 2nd round picks to OKC are unprotected. In addition, there is a modification on one of the conditional 2nds from 2019 Westbrook/CP3 trade. – 2:45 PM
Per sources to @TheAthletic —
• 2nd rounder to Brooklyn is top-55 protected.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Agent’s implication: An unhappy Damian Lillard = an unprofessional Damian Lillard, if any of 29 teams OTHER than Miami has him on its roster for 2023-24.
That’s a whole new realm for a player heretofore lauded for his character, competitiveness and disinterest in chasing a ring. – 2:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At this point, I’m not sure how it could be made clearer: Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else.
Obviously, that kills the Trail Blazers’ leverage. But that’s just the reality right now. – 2:28 PM
At this point, I’m not sure how it could be made clearer: Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat send two picks to Thunder to move off Victor Oladipo contract; Kevin Love formally signs two-year deal to return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/hea… All while the Damian Lillard Watch continues. – 2:15 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
KD: After 9 years, fulfilled his contract and left in free agency.
Dame: After 11 years, requested a trade while still under contract.
KD: Labeled a traitor who ran from adversity.
Dame: Credited for staying loyal until he couldn’t take it anymore.
It’s a thin line… pic.twitter.com/j5YzmD3eiY – 2:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are at the part of the divorce where both are talking to as many of the best attorneys in town as they can so that those attorneys can’t represent the other. – 1:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Thoughts on Boston post Grant Williams, the 'Miami or bust' messaging on Damian Lillard, Jeff Van Gundy's coaching options, Houston's offseason, more si.com/nba/2023/07/06…
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What do the Portland Trail Blazers owe Damian Lillard?
By: @outsidethenba
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
And the Strus deal is now official, as well. So Oladipo and Strus trades cannot be expanded as part of a Damian Lillard deal. – 1:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Would you trade for Damian Lillard even if he and his agent are telling your team not to? That's the question in front of every non-Miami team right now:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
-Per sources, the Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard.
-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.
-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The formally announced Strus and Oladipo moves means they no longer can be included in a larger deal by the Heat as a means to balance salary-cap numbers in a biger (Lillard) deal. – 1:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
News: Regarding report about message to non Heat teams, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, tells me: “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” – 1:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
If Damian Lillard wanted to pick his own team he had opportunities to get himself to free agency. He never did. I’m therefore not especially sympathetic to his desire to pick his own team. – 1:05 PM
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
StatMuse @statmuse
Two years ago today, Chris Paul played in his first career NBA Finals game:
32 PTS
9 AST
12-19 FG
4-7 3P
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We're talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Not that Woj needs confirming, but I can confirm, through a league source, that other teams have been discouraged by Lillard camp from making trade offers for Lillard. Some teams have called Lillard camp to inquire. Message the same: Lillard remains absolutely insistent on Heat. – 12:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK offseason notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top players available, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A trade to the Heat is the most viable outcome for Dame.
@JustinVerrier and Big Wos on the looming trade rumors.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We're talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live at 1 PM on The Putback w/guests @SBondyNYDN & @JCMacriNBA and co-host @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all @SNYtv social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=LEVTFa…
The Ringer @ringernba
Even though the Dame and Harden trades feel inevitable at the moment (but may not even happen), there is still more offseason news on the way.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pulling up to the “Dame to Miami” conversations seeing if it’s viewed as a superteam or first round exit today pic.twitter.com/DPfbjmP9ky – 11:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 11:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+: Portland’s choosing the market over Miami now, but there’s no assurance a better deal on Damian Lillard develops. The Blazers don’t need to love the Heat’s best package to ultimately accept it. That’s the Blazers’ battle. Can they find better?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Come join @MG_Schindler and I as we try to make sense of this Damian Lillard situation.
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Unpopular opinion: If I were the Blazers, I would demand that the Heat include Jamal Cain in the Damian Lillard trade package, along with many, many draft picks. The young Blazers are the perfect fit for a player like Cain to show his worth. #RipCity #NBA – 10:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s determination to play for the Miami Heat places Trail Blazers in a bind: Analysis
Lillard has no desire to play elsewhere creating a standoff requiring all involved to figure out a solution before things become truly contentious.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs' continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
youtube.com/live/LKy9OWWWg… pic.twitter.com/YoL5PaFGJk
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Beyond The Arc starts at 8AM PT on @FanDuelTV with my guest @seeratsohi.
We discuss Damian Lillard, best fits for leftover free agents, the future of the NBA bigs, and summer league.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Damian Lillard being a hypocrite? Should the Angels trade Ohtani? Is Harden’s best move going back to Philly? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Herring_NBA @FANalyst1
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard trade update: Make yourself comfortable, we could be here a while
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has warned potential trade partners against trading for his client, per @wojespn.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I find it really hard to believe that Dame Lillard – a player and person who has spent his career as a consummate, dedicated professional – would piss and moan and pout and go the James Harden fat suit route… no matter where Dame is at on opening night. – 10:01 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard’s agent is calling potentially interested teams telling them he only wants to play for the Heat, per @wojespn (espn.com/nba/insider/in…).
Lillard would seemingly not cooperate if he doesn’t end up in Miami.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With all of this talk about the Heat’s offer, imagine if Damian Lillard had not made the Heat his only preferred trade destination.
Considering the narrative at the moment, the Heat probably wouldn’t have had a chance to get Lillard. – 9:18 AM
With all of this talk about the Heat’s offer, imagine if Damian Lillard had not made the Heat his only preferred trade destination.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+ on Damian Lillard, the Blazers and the pursuit of market value in the modern NBA superstar trade espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:10 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While noting there’s interest from others teams in Herro to facilitate a Lillard deal, Woj today notes: “General manager Joe Cronin doesn’t plan to operate a transfer portal to the Miami Heat and dutifully deliver history’s greatest Blazer to his targeted team.” – 9:08 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @ringer I wrote about some
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
On July 1, Damian Lillard made his trade request and Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a supermax deal.
Nothing has been announced on either yet.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Corey Robinson and I talk NBA free agency, the Damian Lillard trade situation, and how “Oof” by Inner Wave sums up the summer for some teams
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week's Heat Check podcast is out. Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat's roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup is live with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Grant Williams to Dallas
🏀Giannis’ Knee Surgery
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Heat's Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? Latest "Ask Ira" at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… Plus: Keeping youth; Who takes the last shot?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra…
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Oh you a Splash Bro now!”
Chris Paul learned he was traded to the Warriors during a pickup game 😅
(via @TidalLeague)
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra…
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
REDO: Top #Suns game 2023-24?
1. Warriors. Kevin Durant 1st game before GSW fans since going to Nets. Chris Paul with Warriors.
2. Nets. Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson back in Phoenix.
3. Nuggets. Defending champs stopped Suns in playoffs.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think they can co-exist”
Hear @QRich tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why he believes Chris Paul can be successful in Golden State
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biggest #Suns game 2023-24?
1. @ Warriors. Kevin Durant 1st game before Golden State fans since going to Nets. Chris Paul with Warriors.
2. @ Wizards. Bradley Beal back in D.C.
3. @ Nuggets. Defending champs stopped Suns in playoffs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
'When I see him': Isiah Thomas plans to speak to Chris Paul about comments on Phoenix #Suns trade (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra…
