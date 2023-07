Damian Lillard wouldn't report if traded to a team other than Miami?

Ramona Shelburne was a guest on 95.7 The Game, where she revealed that Damian Lillard had an interest in joining the Warriors before they traded for Chris Paul. “They could have waited for Dame,” Shelburne said. “Dame is from the Bay Area. I know he was interested. If he got to the point where he was going to ask for a trade and the list was given, the Warrior would have initially been on that list. Now, it’s not possible. They could have waited.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 7, 2023