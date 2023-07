Dwight Howard thinks he's a Top 10 center all-time

To the point of NBA teams not being interested, do you feel like you were pushed out in a way unfairly or blackballed? I could say that I have and then it could be people that say that well, I did some things that could have put me in this position. So, it could have been a little bit of both. I’ll just say I’ve surpassed anybody’s expectations or whatever they thought would be about Dwight Howard playing in the NBA expectations as a basketball player. Careers don’t last but four years, three to four years in the NBA. I’ve surpassed that playing 19 seasons and still playing. So, it’s always two ways you can look at life. -via complex.com / July 7, 2023