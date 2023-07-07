Ime Udoka didn't want James Harden in Houston?

But maybe James Harden could give the club an offensive jolt that would make the kids develop in a more competitive situation on a nightly basis. However, while Harden is an expert at getting to the hoop, he couldn’t drive past Udoka. “From everything we’ve gotten out of there, it was a matter that Ime didn’t want him,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “At the beginning, were they thinking about Harden? Yeah. But then they hired Ime, and Ime said, ‘It’s not going to work here.’”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
Rockets announce that Jeff Green has signed. The announcement notes that he has played with eight players — Durant, Garnett, Harden, James, O'Neal, Rose, Westbrook, Jokic — who have been MVP. It does not say who will be next.
The @HoustonRockets were planning to pursue James Harden this summer but changed their stance. Why? Well, Ime Udoka happened.
'Ime said 'It's not going to work here."
‘Ime said ‘It’s not going to work here.”
With Montrezl Harrell returning, the #Sixers currently have 12 standard players on the roster. Here they are:
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer
Pat Beverley
Mo Bamba
Here’s the initial story from me on Harrell’s return.
Broadly, I don’t get it, unless there is some sort of Harden olive branch hidden in here that we don’t know about yet. This one caught me by surprise
phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 11:52 PM
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would land Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.
We're talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:02 PM
We're talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live at 1 PM on The Putback w/guests @SBondyNYDN & @JCMacriNBA and co-host @ChelseaSherrod.
Even though the Dame and Harden trades feel inevitable at the moment (but may not even happen), there is still more offseason news on the way.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 11:53 AM
76ers patient approach with James Harden, Tobias Harris could lead to familiar roster to start next season
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:26 AM
I find it really hard to believe that Dame Lillard – a player and person who has spent his career as a consummate, dedicated professional – would piss and moan and pout and go the James Harden fat suit route… no matter where Dame is at on opening night.
New @ringer I wrote about some
non-Dame/Harden questions that still need to be answered this summer theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 9:03 AM
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would land Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.
New Group Chat, running through the biggest questions after a brisk free agency: the best blue-chip assets in the Dame chase, who needs James Harden, the most confusing and encouraging teams, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/266jp9… – 6:34 PM
The Clippers have been reluctant to include Terance Mann and draft capital in any potential trade package to the Sixers for James Harden, per @ZachLowe_NBA.
Los Angeles only seems willing to offer players on expiring contracts: Marcus Morris, Robert…
Los Angeles only seems willing to offer players on expiring contracts: Marcus Morris, Robert… pic.twitter.com/6D9BxERQ9K – 5:42 PM
The financial incentive for James Harden if he were to be traded.
When should we expect any resolution on James Harden and Damian Lillard? Talking about that & more w/ @danbeyeronfox & @Aaron_Torres on @FoxSportsRadio at 2:30 pm PT!
Lowe Post podcast: @johnhollinger and I on the latest Dame trade landscape, the James Harden situation, free agency winners/losers, much more:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 3:14 PM
ICYMI:
League sources say it was a marriage of necessity between Kyrie Irving and the @dallasmavs and how things need to work out with Luka and Kyrie.
Also, how Dame Lillard differs from James Harden and Kyrie in front office eyes.
From @HeavyOnSports…
bit.ly/448zzgv – 10:48 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Waiting on Dame & Harden, fake sports stupidity, Angels woes, July 4 magic, @basketballtalk, Summer League, Vegas decisions, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:45 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live now!
🏀Latest on Dame Lillard
🏀James Harden Trade Packages
🏀News & Notes
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/3uOjuBUxgp – 7:02 AM
New That's OD: Breaking down all the Lakers free agency moves, do the Lakers need another star, Clippers trying to improve via trade for James Harden or Dame, Russ' return, extending Kawhi and PG and our free agency winners and losers with @mcten
James Harden hanging with Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid at Michael Rubin's party 👀
(via jharden13/IG) pic.twitter.com/rENa6jA9a3 – 6:47 PM
Imagine you got Mbappe, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, and James Harden – just to name a few – showing up to your house for Fourth of July.
Lillard trade swirl has created a vortex that could ingest NBA futures of Herro, Simmons, Harden. A Damian Lillard trade is not a one-man proposition. Plenty of other NBA careers are in the balance, including potentially several on the Heat.
Most career games with 5+ 2PM and 5+ 3PM (regular season + playoffs):
192 — Steph Curry
108 — James Harden
101 — Damian Lillard
No one else has more than 81. pic.twitter.com/rwUbTzn5nz – 2:22 PM
Some interesting Fourth of July weekend company for James Harden 🤔
But you should probably hold that thought — according to sources familiar with the situation, the Sixers and Bulls (as Johnson alludes to in his story) only really had check-in convos prior to the draft, with nothing evolving beyond that point. While this could change , the two teams have not been engaged in active dialogue, so any kind of multi-team deal involving LaVine and/or Harden would need some major work done to get close to completion. -via Philly Voice / July 7, 2023
The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that Zach LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023
“They wound up with a guy who fits better anyway,” the source said. “VanVleet is going to be able to give them scoring they need, but he’s not going to dominate the ball the way Harden would, the way Harden does. “People look at (Harden’s) assists (2022-23 NBA leader per game with 10.7) and say, ‘Oh, he gives it up.’ But those numbers have a lot to do with the fact the ball’s in his hands most of the time. He holds onto it until he can make a play, and, especially with a young team, you want to get people used to moving the ball — and moving without the ball. If you keep cutting like the coach wants you to and you hardly ever get the ball, you’re going to stop cutting.” -via Heavy.com / July 7, 2023