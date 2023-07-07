Jazz may extend an offer sheet to Paul Reed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Word of the Bamba signing has reached the citizens Paul Reed Island. We have activated our coconut catapult defense system and activated all the smoke signal stations while we await further word from our canoe recon teams on the outer reef. – 9:05 PM
Word of the Bamba signing has reached the citizens Paul Reed Island. We have activated our coconut catapult defense system and activated all the smoke signal stations while we await further word from our canoe recon teams on the outer reef. – 9:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/d9tK9djb03 – 9:50 AM
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/d9tK9djb03 – 9:50 AM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Montrezl Harrell is indeed returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal — confirming @wojespn. Signing doesn’t change the team’s desire to bring back Paul Reed, per team source. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / July 7, 2023
The final restricted free agent on the board is Sixers reserve center Paul Reed. By all accounts, Philadelphia intends to bring back Reed and that interest is mutual. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 5, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers will extend a qualifying offer to center Paul Reed, league sources told @hoopshype. Reed will become a restricted free agent after appearing in a career-high 69 regular-season games for the Sixers last season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023